Rituparna Sengupta praises PM Modi for honouring Uttam Kumar on his birth centenary

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta has expressed her happiness over the celebrations marking the birth centenary of legendary actor Uttam Kumar.

She praised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for organizing the grand celebrations and also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for paying tribute to the iconic Bengali star. Speaking to media, she called the late legendary actor a figure who transcended regional boundaries and earned national and international recognition.

Rituparna also hailed Modi for paying tribute to Uttam Kumar, expressing her happiness over his social media post honouring the legendary actor. She stated, “Today, I am very happy to celebrate Uttam Kumar’s centenary. Our Chief Minister has given such a grand inauguration. I am very happy. I am very happy to think that our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, tweeted about Uttam Kumar early in the morning. Uttam Kumar is not only ours; he belongs to the nation. He is a national figure, an international personality.”

“We have always celebrated Uttam Kumar. Our Chief Minister has given such a grand inauguration. I am very happy. We are all celebrating Uttam Kumar throughout the year.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to legendary actor Uttam Kumar on his birth centenary. He remembered the iconic actor as a timeless figure whose work continues to connect with audiences across generations. PM Modi also shared a clip from his “Mann Ki Baat” address aired last Sunday. In the clip, he spoke about Uttam Kumar’s enduring legacy and his lasting contribution to Indian cinema.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Prime Minister said, “Mahanayak Uttam Kumar...a legend whose timeless performances connect with people across generations. Tributes on his birth centenary. Also sharing what I spoke about him during #MannKiBaat last Sunday. Mahanayak Uttam Kumar...a legend whose timeless performances connect with people across generations. Tributes on his birth centenary. Also sharing what I spoke about him during #MannKiBaat last Sunday. “

In the clip, the PM said, “His life offers another great lesson: never give up. Although his early films did not fare well, he remained focused on his work. It was this dedication that enabled him to reach such great heights.”

Uttam Kumar was born on September 3, 1926, as Arun Kumar Chattopadhyay. He breathed his last on July 24, 1980.

--IANS

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