Ritika Nayak's character in Sundeep Kishan's 'Power Peta' revealed

Hyderabad, Oct 27(IANS) The makers of director Krishna Chaitanya's upcoming Telugu film, 'Power Peta', featuring actor Sundeep Kishan in the lead, on Tuesday released the first look poster of actress Ritika Nayak in the film on the occasion of her birthday and disclosed that she played a character called Padamataveedhi Janaki in the film.

Actor Sundeep Kishan was among those who wished his co-star Ritika Nayak on her birthday. He took to his social media timelines to greet her.

He wrote, "Happy Birthday to our #PadamataVeedhiJanaki, my absolute fav co-star & Team #PowerPeta‘s ChatterBox/LaughterTheraphy … Wishing you the Bestest Year ahead RiRi @ritika_nayak__ #PowerPeta."

For the unaware, 70mm Entertainments, the successful production house led by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy, is producing Power Peta, which sources say promises a powerful narrative driven by intense characters and dramatic storytelling.

The makers had previously unveiled Sundeep Kishan’s character in the film. Sundeep plays a character called Senapathi Ravi.

A glimpse video the makers had released to introduce Sundeep's character had hinted at the story blending love, honour, and politics.

Ritika Nayak, who has delivered consecutive blockbusters in Mirai and Korean Kanakaraju, plays the female lead opposite Sundeep Kishan in this movie.

The first-look poster of the actress presents Ritika Nayak in a traditional and elegant avatar. She is seen seated gracefully on a wooden bench inside a vintage-style house. Sporting a cream-coloured traditional half-saree with a peach-toned dupatta and a sleeveless blouse, the actress is seen wearing traditional jewellery that goes well with her attire.

The makers have also unveiled a captivating glimpse, showcasing her grace, charm, and magnetic screen presence. She is seen in a variety of looks, effortlessly transitioning from traditional elegance to trendy and alluring avatars. Her appearance in an oversized shirt, in particular, stands out for its striking appeal. The glimpse offers a fascinating peek into the different shades of her character, building intrigue without revealing too much.

Sources close to the unit of the film claim that 'Power Peta' will be Krishna Chaitanya's most ambitious project. With production progressing swiftly, sources say the unit has already wrapped up sixty per cent of the film's shoot.

The film boasts a top-notch technical team, with Madhie handling cinematography and Mani Sharma composing its music. National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad handles the film's editing, while Ramakrishna and Monika are taking care of production design.

--IANS

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