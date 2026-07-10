Rithvik Dhanjani reveals the one person he loves annoying the most: ‘It gives me utter satisfaction’

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Actor Rithvik Dhanjani on Friday took to social media to reveal the one person who has been his favorite target for all his playful antics.

Sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram, the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actor opened up about the special bond he shares with his little sister Heena Dhanjani and admitted that annoying her brings him “utter satisfaction.” Rithvik made this confession while extending warm birthday wishes to his sister. He posted a couple of their candid photos and wrote, “I wish I could find the words to explain the utter satisfaction I get from annoying this little one…she’s been my favourite victim for all my antics my whole life…”

“I love you to the moon and back a thousand times over…Live the life you want to mere bache, fulfill every wish that your heart desires, I shall never let you fall…coz your brother is your safety wall! #LowKeyShayar I love you heenu happy birthday @heena_dhanjani.”

Notably, Rithvik Dhanjani shares a close bond with his younger sister Heena Dhanjani, who holds a special place in his life. The actor has often expressed his love and affection for her. In one of his posts, he had even described her as his “lifeline.” The siblings have reportedly spent a significant part of their childhood in Dubai after moving there from India.

On the professional front, Rithvik Dhanjani began his acting journey in 2009 with the television show “Bandini,” where he played the role of Parth. He rose to prominence with his portrayal of Arjun Digvijay in the hit series ‘Pavitra Rishta,’ which established him as a familiar face among television audiences.

The actor gained further recognition with ‘Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani,’ where he portrayed Jay Khurana. He made his Bollywood debut with the 2011 film Jo Hum Chahein. In 2013, Rithvik expanded his career by stepping into hosting with “Yeh Hai Aashiqui.” Since then, he has hosted several popular reality shows, including “India’s Next Superstars,” “Super Dancer,” “India’s Best Dramebaaz,” and “So You Think You Can Dance.”

--IANS

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