Riteish Deshmukh poses with his ‘lifeline’ Genelia Deshmukh

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh shared an adorable image with his actress-wife Genelia Deshmukh from their latest getaway.

The actor shared a picture on the photo-sharing website. In the photograph, the couple is seen smiling as they pose for a selfie with large digital billboards and tall buildings in the background.

For the caption, Riteish simply wrote: “My lifeline !!!”

The duo started dating during the shoot of their debut film Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003. The couple got married in 2012, according to Marathi marriage traditions and had a Christian wedding in church the next day.

The two welcomed their first child, a son named Riaan, in 2014 and their second son, named Rahyl, who was born in 2016.

Riteish will next be seen in 'Dhamaal 4', which is scheduled to release on July 10. Directed by Indra Kumar, "Dhamaal 4" will retain the core cast of the popular franchise, including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

The film also has new faces such as Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan joining the mad fun.

The first instalment in the popular franchise, “Dhamaal”, was released back in 2007. The makers came up with the sequel "Double Dhamaal" in 2011, followed by the third reboot, "Total Dhamaal" in 2019.

Backed by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, "Dhamaal 4" is expected to reach the audience on July 10, this year.

The actor will also be seen hosting the upcoming reality show Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa alongside Filmmaker-choreographer-Youtuber Farah Khan.

Hosted by Riteish and Farah as the formidable ‘Jailers’, Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa places 14 well-known personalities as ‘inmates’ inside a controlled, high-pressure jail unlike anything seen before in Indian reality entertainment.

A collaboration between Netflix and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Ltd, Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa pushes contestants beyond performance into unfiltered reactions. Cut off from the outside world, stripped of comforts, and subjected to increasingly challenging tasks, the inmates must navigate shifting alliances and difficult choices.

“Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa” will stream on Netflix from June 27.

--IANS

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