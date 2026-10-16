October 16, 2026 7:39 PM हिंदी

Riteish Deshmukh floored by Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2'; says "Superstardom thy name is Rajini sir!"

Riteish Deshmukh floored by Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2'; says

Chennai, Oct 16 (IANS) Thoroughly impressed with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's just released film 'Jailer 2', Bollywood star Riteish Deshmukh on Friday complimented the south Indian star saying, "Superstardom thy name is RAJNI sir …. #Jailer2."

Riteish Deshmukh, who took to his X timeline to share his experience of watching the film, first put out a post during the interval of the film.

He wrote, "Watching Jailor 2 - its interval now - Maha Blockbuster ….. Rajni Sir’s aura is on another level- Dir Nelson & the team - take a bow !!!!! Do yourselves a favour -watch the film- coz It’s HUKUM -TIGER KA HUKUM."

Soon after the film ended, the Bollywood star put out another post. This time, he said, "B L O C K B U S T E R! Had such a great outing !!! I have clapped, whistled and cheered at every entry- it was a celebration in the theatre - superstardom thy name RAJNI sir …. #Jailer2."

Riteish Deshmukh is the latest celebrity to praise the film, which has come in for appreciation from various stars across the country.

On Thursday, actor, producer and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan had congratulated his dear friend Rajinikanth in the wake of the latter's film 'Jailer 2' going on to emerge a superhit worldwide.

Taking to his X timeline to pen a congratulatory post to Rajinikanth and the whole team of Jailer 2, which released on Thursday, Kamal Haasan, in Tamil said, "News has come in that Jailer 2, starring my dear friend Rajinikanth, which released today has emerged a superhit worldwide. Heartfelt congratulations to my friend Rajinikanth, director @Nelsondilpkumar, music composer @anirudhofficial, and the @sunpictures team."

Director Nelson Dilipkumar was swift to respond to Kamal Haasan's tweet. He replied saying, "Thank you so much @ikamalhaasan sir, for your kind words. Coming from a legend like you, it means a lot! #jailer2."

National Award winning actor, director and producer Dhanush, who watched the first day first show of the film, was the first to congratulate the team.

Taking to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the film soon after watching it, Dhanush wrote, "JAILER 2 is a MUST MUST MUST watch. BLOCKBUSTER (followed by a number of fire symbols). A FEAST for every Thalaivar fan."

Several other top stars and directors too have congratulated the team of Jailer 2 on the film emerging a superhit.

Director Lingusamy, in his post on X, wrote, "In #Rajinis’s 51-year journey, I feel that after Baadsha, #Jailer2 is the film that has truly made the most of Rajini sir’s aura, especially in the first half, which I can keep watching over and over again! The second half is a bonus. Congratulations on the grand success to Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir, @Nelsondilpkumar, @anirudhofficial, @iam_SJSuryah sir @sunpictures and the entire team."

Ace director Venkat Prabhu, in his congratulatory post, wrote, "#jailer2 is simply (fire symbol) Thalaiva @rajinikanth. Thank you @Nelsondilpkumar@anirudhofficial and team!!! Whatta experience! @sunpictures."

Among those who were spotted watching the first day first show of the film were actors Vishnu Vishal, Soori, director Karthik Subbaraj and producer Nagavamsi all of whom were thrilled about the film.

Director Karthik Subbaraj, on his X timeline, wrote, "Thalaivar sets the screen on Wild Wild Fire. Can't take my eyes off him.... Love you Thalaivaaaa. Goosebumps Overloaded Mass Blast.... #Jailer2.@Nelsondilpkumar writing and execution(Excellent symbol).@anirudhofficial breathes high octane energy in every frame. Whattey wonderful moment to see @mithunda_off sir, @Mohanlal sir @NimmaShivanna sir @bindasbhidu sir @vidya_balan madam @iHrithik sir @iam_SJSuryah sir all in one film. Entertainment max. Thank you @sunpictures and whole cast n crew for giving us Blockbuster feast in Theatres."

--IANS

mkr/

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