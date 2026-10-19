Riteish Deshmukh comes onboard Ram Pothineni's #Rapo23 unit; film to mark Riteish Deshmukh's Telugu debut

Hyderabad, Oct 19 (IANS) The makers of director Ram Pothineni's upcoming Telugu film, tentatively being referred to as #Rapo23, on Monday welcomed Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh on board the unit of the film.

Interestingly, this film will mark the Telugu debut of the Bollywood star.

RAPO cinematics, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to welcome Riteish Deshmukh on board the unit of the film.

It wrote, "Welcoming the ever-versatile @Riteishd on board for a very EXCITING ROLE. #RAPO23 New Schedule Begins. #HappyDussehra. Written & Directed by #𝙍𝘼𝙋𝙊. Produced by Krishna Pothineni. A @RAPO_Cinematics

Production.Energetic Star @ramsayz. @iamsamyuktha_ @SamCSmusic @DOP_Tirru

#ASPrakash #KevinKumar @PeterHeinOffl."

The makers also released a Behind The Scenes video clip on the occasion. The BTS video offers a glimpse of the film’s set, with Riteish’s face kept out of view. It captures his arrival on set and his interaction with Ram as the two come together for the film.

For the unaware, the unit of the film, which has Telugu star Ram Pothineni both directing and playing the lead in it, had wrapped up a schedule in September this year. The unit, during this schedule, had canned a massive night action sequence, which the makers claimed would be a never-before-seen visual spectacle.

Sources close to the unit had claimed that the high-intensity night action sequence had been shot across a massive one-kilometre stretch. The entire stretch was illuminated with lights, creating a visually striking canvas that perfectly complemented the film’s distinctive neo-noir world.

Action choreographer Kevin Master had designed the intense sequence, while National Award-winning cinematographer Thirunavukarasu (Tirru) captured the visuals, the sources added.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had only recently welcomed actress Samyuktha on board the unit of their film.

Taking to its social media timelines to welcome the actress onboard the unit on the occasion of her birthday on Friday, production house Rapo Cinematics had said, "The world of #RAPO23 welcomes its newest addition. Happy Birthday, @iamsamyuktha_ and Welcome on board! Written & Directed by #RAPO. Produced by Krishna Pothineni.A @rapocinematics Production. Energetic Star @ram_pothineni. @samcsmusic @dop_tirru #ASPrakash @peterheinoffl."

The film is being produced by Krishna Pothineni under the Rapo Cinematics banner on a lavish scale.

Conceived by Ram himself, #RAPO23 is touted to be a unique psychological action thriller set in a gripping neo-noir world. The film, which was formally announced on the occasion of the actor's birthday, will have Ram Pothineni playing a character called Veera in it.

National-Award winning cinematographer Thirunavukarasu (Thirru) is the cameraman for this film, which has music by Sam C S.

-- IANS

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