Rishi Saxena joins ‘Itti Si Khushi’ cast

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actor Rishi Saxena has joined the cast of the television show “Itti Si Khushi” starring Sumbul Touqueer. He will be seen essaying an police officer and the love interest of the actress,

Rishi said: “I’m really excited to be a part of Itti Si Khushi because it’s the kind of story that feels honest, full of small moments that say a lot.”

Rishi will be seen as Sanjay, a sharp-witted cop who brings a twist to the story. He brings with him a storm of unexpected emotions as he weaves his way into Anvita and Virat’s world.

Sanjay is the kind of man who has always been there, quietly constant, deeply dependable. As Anvita’s childhood friend and erstwhile neighbour, he knows her better than most other people in her life.

Talking about his character, he said: “Sanjay is the kind of guy who doesn’t say much but is always there when it actually counts. What I am really excited about is that he isn’t trying to be a hero, he’s just a man who cares and understands the most appropriate dynamic of Anvita.”

“His feelings for Anvita are clear, but he knows she may not feel the same. That space, between hope and acceptance, much like our real life, is what makes him real for me.”

The show stars Sumbul Touqueer Khan as Anvita Divekar, Varun Badola as Suhas Divekar and Rajat Verma as Virat among others. Itti Si Khushi, coming soon only on Sony SAB.

The story centers on Anvita, who becomes the primary caregiver to her younger siblings after their mother’s sudden death, while also coping with a father battling alcoholism and unable to care for the family.

Earlier Sumbul spoke about her return to the small screen with the show.

She had said: “I’m so happy to finally share the first look of Itti Si Khushi with everyone. I’ve been waiting for so long to come back with something that truly feels right, and I know my fans have been waiting too. So here I am—back to my home, doing what I love the most.”

--IANS

dc/