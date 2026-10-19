Rishabh Jaiswal and Dipali Sharma engage in an intense face-off in ‘Duniya Ki Thain Thain’ trailer

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) The makers of ‘Duniya Ki Thain Thain’ have released the trailer, offering a glimpse into an intense tale of love, betrayal, and revenge.

Rishabh Jaiswal and Dipali Sharma are seen locking horns in a gripping face-off. The trailer shows Vikas Kumar (Rishabh Jaiswal) transforming from a young shooter with big dreams into Vicky Bhaiya. He risks everything to save his love, Vaishnavi Chaturvedi (Dipali Sharma), the daughter of a powerful MLA. However, Vikas ends up in prison after Vaishnavi turns against him in court, breaking his trust.

Years later, the two come face to face again, but their roles have changed. Vaishnavi is now a superintendent of police and is given the responsibility of bringing Vicky Bhaiya to justice. Their past, broken trust and desire for revenge lead to an intense clash.

Speaking about the show, Amogh Dusad, Director and Head of AVOD Content, Prime Video India, said, “Duniya Ki Thain Thain is a rooted, heartland story where romance and betrayal collide, setting off a chain of high-stakes drama. Led by Rishabh Jaiswal’s powerful performance, the series brings together intense emotions, complex relationships and a gripping tale of revenge. It is an emotionally charged story that draws its strength from its setting, its characters and the choices that change their lives forever.”

Taking about playing Vikas/Vicky Bhaiya, Rishabh Jaiswal shared, “What drew me to Vikas was the contrast between who he is at the beginning and the person he eventually becomes. He starts as a young man with a clear ambition, a family he can count on, and a love he believes in. But when the foundations of his world begin to crumble, his hopes give way to anger, disillusionment, and a need to confront the past. Exploring the starkly different facets of this character was a fascinating and an emotionally demanding journey. I hope audiences connect with the vulnerabilities, contradictions, and transformation that define him.”

Sharing her experience of playing Vaishnavi, Dipali Sharma added, “Vaishnavi is a character shaped by privilege and power, but her journey is not as straightforward as it may seem. Her relationship with Vikas brings emotions and choices into her life that she cannot simply walk away from.”

“Playing her meant navigating a complicated mix of love, conflict, and conviction, especially as she finds herself standing opposite someone who was once such an important part of her life. What makes her journey intriguing is the tension between her personal past and the responsibilities she carries in the present.”

Conceptualized and produced by Sachin Pandey, the series is directed by Sumit Chawla and written by Nitin Keswani. Set in the politically charged town of Shaktipur, the series follows Vikas, a young man whose life takes a dark turn following a betrayal that sets him on an unexpected path.

The MX Original “Duniya Ki Thain Thain” will stream for free from October 22, 2026 on Prime Video.

--IANS

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