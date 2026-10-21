October 21, 2026 5:54 PM हिंदी

Rishab Shetty offers prayers at Kollur Mookambika temple with family

Rishab Shetty offers prayers at Kollur Mookambika temple with family (Photo: IANS/PR)

Bangalore, Oct 21 (IANS) National Award-winning actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty marked the auspicious occasion of Dussehra with a family visit to the renowned Mookambika temple in Kollur.

The actor was accompanied by his wife, Pragathi Shetty, and their children. The family visited the sacred town to perform pooja and seek divine blessings on the festive occasion.

Rishab, who has earned recognition for his work as an actor and filmmaker, continues to remain connected to his cultural roots. His visit to Kollur with Pragathi and their children added a personal touch to the festive occasion, with the family coming together to mark Dussehra through prayer and devotion.

On the work front, the actor has just joined hands with ace Malayalam director Chidambaram, best known for having directed the blockbuster 'Manjummel Boys', for two films.

Of the two films, one will be a sports drama in Kannada. Interestingly, it is the sports drama which is to be made first.

Sources say the film is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors some time next year. The film will be produced by well known Malayalam film producer Shibu Thameens.

Director Chidambaram has carved a unique space with his unconventional storytelling and ability to build deeply human narratives. His collaboration with Rishab brings together two filmmakers and performers with a distinct understanding of rooted storytelling.

For Rishab Shetty, the project marks an exciting new creative move as he continues to expand his slate across diverse genres.

With Jai Hanuman among his eagerly awaited upcoming projects, sources say Rishab Shetty is exploring new storytelling spaces while continuing to stay connected to the rooted, culturally rich narratives that have defined his journey.

His work in the 'Kantara' franchise, including his National Award-winning performance, has further established him as one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated creative forces.

In fact, just a few days ago, the actor and filmmaker had taken to his social media timelines to pen a post, reflecting on the journey of making 'Kantara: Chapter 1' . The actor penned the post on the occasion of the film completing one year.

-- IANS

mkr/

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