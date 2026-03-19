Rights groups call on B'desh PM Tarique Rahman to release detained journalists, uphold free speech

Dhaka, March 19 (IANS) Several rights groups have written to Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, urging him to take concrete steps to protect human rights and uphold press freedom in the country.

In a joint letter, the Committee to Protect Journalists and eight other human rights organisations called on the Bangladeshi government to publicly affirm its commitment to press freedom and media independence, release detained journalists, and review cases filed against journalists under the country's cybercrime laws, including the Digital Security Act and Cyber Security Act.

The signatories stressed that some of the ordinances promulgated by the former Muhammad Yunus-led interim government include provisions that threaten the right to freedom of expression and should not be passed permanently into law.

"Journalists, musicians, artists, and writers -- among others -- also face attacks and threats from violent mobs and groups who wish to silence them or through vexatious legal action. Your government should not only ensure that the law upholds the right to freedom of expression but also that everyone in Bangladesh is protected from violence or the misuse of the law,” the letter stated.

The signatories called for an end to arbitrary surveillance, censorship, and internet shutdowns, while urging the government to implement recommendations from the Media Reform Commission that align with international standards on press freedom.

They also called for prompt and impartial investigations into attacks on Bangladeshi journalists and news outlets, including the Prothom Alo and Daily Star, in December 2025 during the tenure of the interim government.

The signatories emphasised that a strong and independent National Human Rights Commission is essential to investigate cases and prevent future abuses.

Stressing that widespread arbitrary detention persisted under the interim government, they stated that freedom of expression remained at risk due to arrests and attacks on journalists and media houses.

“An uptick in mob violence challenged the rule of law, particularly placing minority communities at risk. The rights of women and girls need to be protected in an environment where religious groups wish to restrict their freedom. Security forces have continued their violations, such as assault or torture in the Chittagong Hill Tracts,” the letter added.

The signatories urged the government to use its time in office to create a legacy of positive change by supporting systematic reform and accountability.

--IANS

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