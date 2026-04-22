Saiyami Kher says reuniting with Saif Ali Khan after 12 years for ‘Haiwaan’ feels like a beautiful full circle

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Life has come to a circle for actress Saiyami Kher as she reunites with Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan after 12 years after featuring with him for an advertisement to now sharing screen space with him in the upcoming film “Haiwaan”.

Speaking about this full-circle moment, Saiyami said, "I had shot for one of my very first campaigns as a model for an eyewear brand where Saif sir was the brand ambassador. I remember even back then almost 12 years ago he was so funny and so chilled…”

“I have greatly admired his work, and it felt so could to share the screen with him in Priyan sir’s film all these years later… It’s incredible how he looks the same,” she added.

"Reuniting with him after 12 years for Haiwaan feels like life has come around in the most beautiful way.”

Saiyami said that there’s a certain sense of familiarity, “Saif has been incredibly warm and gracious, and working with him now, as an equal collaborator, has been extremely comforting.”

She shared: "What makes this even more special is that it’s happening with a film like Haiwaan, which has such a strong narrative and vision under Priyadarshan sir’s direction. As actors, just working with someone who has so much experience… watching his clarity gives me so much to learn…”

“It’s not just about nostalgia, it’s about growth, about how far you’ve come, and about acknowledging those early moments that quietly shape your journey.”

Saiyami said that as actors, “we rarely pause to reflect, but experiences like this make you look back and feel grateful for the opportunities, the learning, and the people who have been part of your journey, even in small ways. This reunion is very special to me, not just professionally, but emotionally as well."

Directed by Priyadarshan, “Haiwaan” also stars Akshay Kumar and Sharib Hashmi. Shot across picturesque locations including Kochi, Ooty, and Mumbai, the film went on floors in August this year, and marks the reunion of Akshay, and Saif after 18 years.

--IANS

dc/