Kaley Cuoco pens note for Tom Pelphrey on anniversary: Met you 4 years ago today

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Actress Kaley Cuoco has penned a note for her actor beau Tom Pelphrey on their fourth anniversary and said that she loves him with every ounce of my being!

Cuoco, who is popularly known for essaying the role of Penny in the sitcom “The Big Bang Theory”, shared two images on Instagram. The first was a picture frame featuring the couple, who started dating in 2022, and then a photograph of the flowers she got her fiance.

The flowers had a card with the message that read: “Happy Anniversary 4 years, don't b Love you, Tom.”

In the caption section, Cuoco read: “I met you 4 years ago today, and wow I could never have dreamt this life up I love you @tommypelphrey through every high and low , every laugh and tear, with every ounce of my being!”

Cuoco and Pelphrey made their first public appearance as a couple at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in May 2022. They announced on Instagram in October 2022 that they were expecting their first child together.

Cuoco gave birth to their daughter in 2023.They announced their engagement on August 14, 2024.

Pelphrey is known for his work in the series Guiding Light, As the World Turns, Banshee, Iron Fist, Ozark, Outer Range, Love & Death, Task, Mank, and American Murderer.

Meanwhile, Kaley starred as Bridget Hennessy in 8 Simple Rules and as the title character in the comedic thriller The Flight Attendant.

The actress went on to star as Billie Jenkins in the fantasy series Charmed, voiced the title role in the animated series Harley Quinn, and played the lead role in the comedy thriller series Based on a True Story.

Her film work includes Quicksand: No Escape and Growing Up Brady, as well as Virtuosity, Hop, The Wedding Ringer, The Man from Toronto, Meet Cute, and Role Play.

--IANS

dc/