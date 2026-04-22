Akshay Oberoi: Love Lottery explores the idea that pain, vulnerability aren’t exclusive to one gender

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi, who will be seen in the upcoming film Love Lottery, says it aims to open minds and explore the idea that pain, vulnerability, and emotional conflict are not exclusive to one gender.

As per a statement, Love Lottery delves into the complexities of gender dynamics and challenges long-held perceptions around gender conflict. "It raises a compelling and often under-discussed question: Can men also be victims?"

Akshay said, "With Love Lottery, what really drew me in was its courage to ask uncomfortable questions. We live in a time where conversations around gender are evolving, but often, they remain one-sided or boxed into binaries.”

He said that the film doesn’t aim to take sides, “it aims to open minds.”

“It explores the idea that pain, vulnerability, and emotional conflict are not exclusive to one gender. Sometimes, men too find themselves in situations where their voices are unheard or their experiences are overlooked, and acknowledging that doesn’t take away from anyone else’s struggle simply adds depth to the conversation."

Akshay further added that as an actor, he has always been interested in stories that challenge perception.

“And as a human being, I feel it’s important to be part of narratives that encourage dialogue rather than dictate conclusions. Love Lottery is not about proving a point, but about asking a question and letting audiences reflect on it.”

Akshay concluded: “If the film can spark even a few honest conversations among people, I think we’ve achieved something meaningful. At the end of the day, empathy is the core of any progressive society, and this film is a step towards fostering that empathy more inclusively."

Akshay is currently prepping for the release of the Yash-starrer “ Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups”, which also stars an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.

As per reports, “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups” is reportedly a gripping tale of crime and deception set in 1980s Goa, where a powerful drug cartel manipulates lives behind the state's picturesque beaches and vibrant culture.

--IANS

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