April 22, 2026 1:27 PM हिंदी

Rajeev Khandelwal sprinkles ‘Mann Mera’ magic on the small screen

Rajeev Khandelwal sprinkles ‘Table No. 21’ magic with ‘Mann Mera’ on the small screen

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Stirring a whiff of nostalgia, actor Rajeev Khandelwal recreated the magic of the song “Mann Mera” from his 2013 film “Table No. 21” on his show reality show “Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar”.

A contestant expressed her dream of dancing with the actor, who graciously obliged. The duo grooved to the song ‘Mann Mera’, sung by Gajendra Verma.

Table No. 21 is a thriller film directed by Aditya Datt. It is named after Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which talks about the protection of life and personal liberty. The film features Paresh Rawal, Rajeev Khandelwal and Tina Desai and touches upon the pertinent social issue of ragging.

The film followed a couple Vivaan and Siya, who are bored with their married life and enter a game show to win an attractive prize. However, the activity soon turns into a dangerous game of survival.

Talking about Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar, the show brings back Rajeev Khandelwal on the small screen. The show is a women-focused reality game show that celebrates homemakers. It started airing from April 28.

Rajeev was last seen in Amar Vishwas. He started his career directing the television series Filmy Chakkar. His break as an actor was as the lead in the television drama, Kahiin To Hoga.

He then acted in many television shows which include Time Bomb 9/11, Sun Leyna, Left Right Left and Reporters.

In 2008, he made his Bollywood debut with the film Aamir, which proved to be a turning point in his career. After this he became part of many films like Shaitan, Soundtrack, Table No.21, Samrat &amp; Co among others.

Rajeev stepped into the web world in 2018 with Haq Se. In 2019, he appeared in another series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala opposite Divyanka Tripathi.

Apart from acting he has hosted many reality shows, including Deal Ya No Deal, Sacch Ka Saamna, Super Cars and My Endeavour.

--IANS

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