Ravie Dubey gets romantic in BTS glimpse recreating ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ moment, kisses Sargun Mehta

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Actress Sargun Mehta gave her fans a romantic behind-the-scenes sneak peek as she shared a carousel of photos and videos with husband Ravie Dubey.

The couple was seen shooting for a reel and recreating the song from Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Sargun, on Tuesday night, had shared a carousel post featuring videos and photos from what appears to be a wedding function from her side of the family.

In one of the video clips, the couple is seen prepping for a reel based on a popular Sangeet sequence from Hum Saath Saath Hain, which originally featured actors Mahesh Thakur and Neelam Kothari.

In the video, Ravie Dubey is seen holding Sargun in his arms as they wait for their cue. While Sargun appears focused to perform her part, Ravie steals a candid moment by planting a peck on her cheek, leaving her blushing.

The moment their part arrives, Ravie springs into his acting mode and delivers a perfect shot for the reel.

In the other pictures from the carousel, capture the couple in festive attire. In one picture, Ravie is seen dressed in a pink kurta, holding Sargun close.

She is seen in a vibrant pink saree adorned with traditional jewellery.

A solo click of Sargun also features her resting gracefully on a couch.

She captioned the entire carousel as, “Him n me.”

Talking about Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey’s love story, it dates back to their television days when they met on the show, 12/24 Karol Bagh, that aired on Zee TV.

They played a married couple where Ravie portrayed specially-abled man, while Sargun played his supportive wife.

The couple fell in love on the sets of the show and eventually after dating for a few years, tied the knot in 2013 in a grand ceremony in Chandigarh.

On the work front, Ravie Dubey is all set to essay the role of Lakshman in Ramayan, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

Together, both Ravie and Sargun have successfully ventured into production and are backing many acclaimed projects across television and OTT platforms.

–IANS

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