Rights body slams Pakistani authorities over ‘faceless proceedings’, delay in bail cases of Baloch activists

Quetta, Sep 9 (IANS) Human rights organisation Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) on Wednesday accused Pakistani authorities of subjecting its leaders to “faceless proceedings”, while their bail applications continue to face prolonged and unexplained delays despite their ongoing strike.

The rights body also criticised the conduct of judicial proceedings in the case of BYC leader and woman human rights defender Gullzadi Baloch before a Balochistan court, saying it raises grave concerns about impartiality and the right to a fair defence.

“On multiple occasions, the judge has stated that he is under pressure and may have to award life imprisonment or even a death sentence. Such remarks raise serious concerns about judicial independence and impartiality. On 7 September, despite a court strike and the absence of defence counsel, the court proceeded with Gullzadi’s case and cross-examined a witness without defence representation,” the BYC stated.

It further said that any judicial process that compromises fundamental defence rights or undermines impartial justice is unacceptable.

“When institutions entrusted with protecting constitutional rights are perceived to be facilitating, enabling, or failing to prevent such violations, merely calling for them to take notice is no longer sufficient. The Balochistan High Court cannot be regarded as a neutral institution in this matter when its proceedings, decisions, and continued inaction have contributed to prolonged detention and denial of justice,” The BYC stated.

“At the same time, faceless proceedings are continuing in cases involving BYC leaders while they remain on strike, whereas their bail applications continue to face prolonged and unexplained delays. Those detained must not be kept in punishment through the process itself. Bail matters concerning personal liberty require expeditious judicial consideration,” it added

The BYC called on all competent judicial and constitutional authorities in Pakistan to ensure impartial proceedings, protect the right to defence, examine the conduct of the concerned judge, and ensure the prompt, transparent, and lawful adjudication of all pending bail and constitutional matters.

It stressed that “no institution should be permitted to undermine fundamental rights or allow judicial delay to become a substitute for justice.”

Last month, the BYC accused the Balochistan High Court of repeatedly delaying bail proceedings involving its leaders, alleging that the judicial process was being used as a “state-backed tactic” to keep the activists behind bars for prolonged periods in Pakistan.

According to the BYC, on several occasions, when the matters were listed for hearing before the concerned bench, the court did not proceed with the cases and the entire cause list was discharged. As a result, it said, the cases have been repeatedly adjourned to subsequent dates without effective proceedings.

--IANS

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