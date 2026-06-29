Rights body raises alarm over Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan, seeks independent probe

Kabul, June 29 (IANS) A leading international human rights organisation on Monday expressed serious concern over the overnight Pakistani military airstrikes carried out in Afghanistan's provinces of Paktia, Paktika, and Kunar, killing and injuring several civilians, including women and children.

The remarks came after Taliban Deputy Spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat confirmed that Pakistani military airstrikes carried out on Sunday night in the Afghan provinces resulted in the death of 36 civilians and injuries to 163 others as well as the complete destruction of three residential houses.

The International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) said that the "reported strikes on civilian dwellings and the alleged subsequent targeting of rescue personnel raise grave concerns under International Humanitarian Law (IHL), particularly the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution."

"The deliberate or indiscriminate attack on civilians and humanitarian responders may constitute serious violations of the Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols," it noted.

The IHRF called on the government of Pakistan to immediately and transparently clarify the circumstances, legal basis, and targeting protocols governing the military operations.

It also urged the Pakistani authorities to fully cooperate with independent and impartial investigations into all allegations of "unlawful" civilian casualties and ensure unhindered humanitarian access to affected communities.

It further appealed to the international community, including the United Nations and relevant human rights mechanisms, to rigorously monitor these developments in Afghanistan, document all incidents, and support fact-finding missions.

Additionally, former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai strongly condemned the Pakistani airstrikes, describing them as a violation of the country's national sovereignty and contrary to international norms.

Taking to his social media platform X, Karzai offered condolences to the families of those killed and wished speedy recovery to the injured while expressing solidarity with all those affected.

He reiterated that "Pakistan's best interest lies in abandoning its policy of belligerence and dual approach to extremism and engaging with Afghanistan on the basis of neighbourly principles and civilised relations."

Earlier in the day, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid condemned Pakistani airstrikes in Afghan provinces, terming it a "cowardly act of aggression".

Following the attack, Mujahid said, "Last night, the Pakistani military once again carried out airstrikes on civilian areas in Gayan District of Paktika Province, Tsamkani District of Paktia Province, and Manogai District of Kunar Province, Afghanistan. The attacks resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of civilians, including women and children. We strongly condemn this cowardly act of aggression and consider it a crime and an act of brutality."

--IANS

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