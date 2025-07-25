July 25, 2025 6:30 PM हिंदी

Right to vote being snatched, says Rabri Devi as SIR showdown intensifies in Bihar Assembly

SIR Showdown intensifies on final day of Bihar Assembly session

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The political storm over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls continued to dominate proceedings on the last day of the Bihar Assembly, with opposition parties protesting against the procedure.

Former Chief Minister Rabri Devi echoed the opposition’s outrage, saying, “The names of 61 lakh people have been removed from the voter list. The BJP is snatching away people's right to vote.”

CPI(ML) MLC Shashi Yadav called the move unconstitutional and unprecedented. “This is happening for the first time in the country. Until now, we have had the constitutional right to become voters upon turning 18. But now, the government wants you to prove whether your name will be included in the voter list or not. It is wrong, and we are opposing it,” she said.

Meanwhile, JD(U) leaders dismissed the allegations as political drama. Senior party leader K.C. Tyagi stated, “One month was given to register names in the voter list. 97 per cent of individuals have already been registered. Those whose names were left out or incorrectly entered still have time. I have no doubt about the impartiality of the Election Commission.”

JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha added, “This is not the first time an SIR is being conducted in Bihar. The same was done in 2003. It is the Election Commission’s job to revise the list before every election. Nothing is new or sinister about this.”

RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui questioned the government's reluctance for open debate, saying, “Our stand has been clearly stated in the House. This issue deserves serious discussion, but the government is avoiding it. That means something is being hidden.”

In response to the opposition's disruption, Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said, “There was a discussion on the SIR in the Vidhan Sabha at the opposition’s request. They said they would let the House function after that. But they are still protesting because their issue is not really with the SIR.”

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav escalated the issue nationally by writing letters to 35 prominent opposition leaders, expressing deep concern over what he termed a “deliberate cleansing drive.”

He even threatened to boycott the upcoming Assembly elections if the process continues unchecked.

--IANS

rs/dpb

