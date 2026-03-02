Harrison Ford wells up, thanks ‘Beautiful’ wife as he reflects on legendary career

Los Angeles, March 2 (IANS) Hollywood actor Harrison Ford teared up recently as he delivered an emotional speech when he received the Life Achievement Award at the 2026 Actor Awards.

The actor, 83, reflected on the good fortune he has held through his decades-long acting career as he accepted SAG-AFTRA's annual Life Achievement Award from his friend Woody Harrelson, reports ‘People’ magazine.

"Sometimes we make entertainment, sometimes we make art. Sometimes we're lucky to make 'em both at the same time, and if we're really fortunate, we also get to make a living doing it”, Ford said, as both he and other actors in the room grew visibly teary-eyed through his eight-minute-long speech.

He further mentioned, "Success in this business brings a certain freedom that comes with responsibility to support each other, to lift others up when we can, to keep the door open for the next kid, the next lost boy who's looking for a place to belong. I'm indeed a lucky guy. Lucky to have found my people, lucky to have work that challenges me, lucky to still be doing it. And I don't take that for granted. I want to say thank you, truly, from the bottom of my heart, to my peers, to my extraordinarily beautiful wife Calista and my family, who have given me love and courage through all of it, and thank you to SAG-AFTRA for honoring me with this prize”.

As per ‘People, Ford said of his wife of over 15 years as he wrapped his speech. He said in jest, "This is very encouraging”.

Ford joked at the onset of his speech that he remains "at the half point of my career" and noted George Lucas, Steven Spielberg and the late casting director Fred Roos and his former manager Patricia McQueeny for their impacts on his career in his speech.

The actor, whose acting career began in the 1960s, made his breakthrough in 1973 as Bob Falfa in American Graffiti. Later that decade, Ford went on to star in George Lucas' Star Wars as Han Solo, captain of the Millennium Falcon. In 1981, he took on the role of archaeologist Indiana Jones.

