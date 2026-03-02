March 02, 2026 9:07 PM हिंदी

SBI relieves Nitin Chugh as Deputy Managing Director after completion of tenure

SBI relieves Nitin Chugh as Deputy Managing Director after completion of tenure

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday announced that Nitin Chugh has been relieved from his role as Deputy Managing Director and Head of Digital Banking & Transformation with effect from March 2, 2026.

In a regulatory filing under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the bank said Chugh’s contractual tenure was scheduled to end on March 3, 2026.

However, as March 3 is a public holiday, he was relieved from his duties at the close of business hours on March 2.

“In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform that the contract period of Nitin Chugh, Deputy Managing Director & Head (Digital Banking & Transformation) is concluding on 03.03.2026, accordingly, he has been relieved from the services of the Bank at the close of business hours on 02.03.2026 (03.03.2026 being a public holiday),” the public sector lender said in a filing.

The disclosure was submitted to BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited, where SBI’s shares are listed.

The bank’s stock trades under the code 500112 on BSE and SBIN on NSE. The shares were closed at Rs 1189.40, down by Rs 12.60 or 1.05 per cent on BSE.

In last one week, it dropped by Rs 38.40 or 3.13 per cent. The shares were down by Rs 18.50 or 1.53 per cent in last two weeks.

However, on longer timeframe, it has delivered positive return to investors. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares were up by Rs 204.7 or 20.79 per cent.

In last three months, it jumped Rs 221.65 or 22.9 per cent, according to BSE data.

SBI clarified that the decision follows the completion of Chugh’s contractual term. The bank did not announce any successor for the position in the filing.

The communication to the stock exchanges was signed by Shima Devi, AGM and Company Secretary of the bank.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Siddhant Chaturvedi recalls fond childhood stage memories as he performs at 24th Zee Cine Awards

Siddhant Chaturvedi recalls fond childhood stage memories as he performs at 24th Zee Cine Awards

Israel and US control skies of Iran, continue to target over 2,500 military targets: Israeli envoy

Israel and US control skies of Iran, continue to target over 2,500 military targets: Israeli envoy

Baz Luhrmann expresses his wish 'grow old disgracefully' by wearing 'crazy' outfits

Baz Luhrmann expresses his wish 'grow old disgracefully' by wearing 'crazy' outfits

Gujarat CM joins 'Vedic Holi' celebration in Ahmedabad, highlights environmental message

Gujarat CM joins 'Vedic Holi' celebration in Ahmedabad, highlights environmental message

Amy Schumer shakes leg at Knicks Game

Amy Schumer shakes leg at Knicks Game

Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal alleges mental harassment: I fought the best I could

Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal alleges mental harassment: I fought the best I could

Iran conflict: Indian national dies in Oman after oil tanker attacked by Unmanned Surface Vessel (Representational photo)

Iran conflict: Indian national dies in Oman after oil tanker attacked by Unmanned Surface Vessel

Sunjay Kapur Memorial Cup set for high-stakes action as Jindal Polo Spring Season enters Week Two at the Jindal Polo Estate, Noida.

Sunjay Kapur Memorial Cup set for high-stakes action as Jindal Polo Spring Season enters Week Two

US reveals scale of multi-domain Iran strikes​ (Photo: @caine_dan18284/X)

US reveals scale of multi-domain Iran strikes​

PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on sustaining economic growth on March 3

PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on sustaining economic growth tomorrow