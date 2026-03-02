Surbhi Chandna proposes to husband in a unique way on their anniversary

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actress Surbhi Chandna decided to surprise her husband Karan Sharma with a sweet proposal on social media after 16 years of being together.

Commemorating their wedding anniversary, she took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video of her fun time with her husband in the pool. Making the clip even more special, the 'Ishqbaaaz' actress added the "Khat" song by Navjot Ahuja as the background score.

The lovebirds can be seen doing goofy things as they enjoy each other's company in the pool.

Posting the video on social media, the 'Naagin' actress wrote, "My GOD GIFT..Happy TWO to US...Dancing & Giggling Through Life for 16 Years with then BOYFRIEND now HUSBAND (Evil eye and red heart emoji) Here is my Proposal Want to be your Monkey for life (sic)."

For the unaware, Surbhi tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend, entrepreneur Karan Sharma, on 2nd March, 2024 after dating him for more than a decade.

Work-wise, Surbhi was recently a part of the show "Psycho Saiyaan", co-starring Ravi Kishan, Tejasswi Prakash, Anud Singh Dhaka, Srishti Shrivastava, Vaarun Bhagat, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Yashpal Sharma in pivotal roles.

Set against the backdrop of Ujjain, Katni, and Georgia, "Psycho Saiyaan" narrates a twisted tale of love.

Speaking about the show, Ravi Kishan shared, “Psycho Saiyaan’ is more than just a romantic tale; it is also about the use of power, control, and the aftereffects of unchecked emotions. My character has the power of influence, and he derives pleasure from it. He plays by his own rules and brings a certain unpredictability to the table with him. It is a role that gave me the opportunity to be intense, unapologetic, and have a lot of fun with the chaos that follows".

"Psycho Saiyaan" premiered on Amazon MX Player on February 25.

--IANS

pm/