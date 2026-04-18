Riding on a dream run in 2026, Satghare hopes T20 Mumbai Women's League unearths 'fearless youngsters'

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) From going unsold at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction to winning the trophy this year with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and then making her debut at the iconic WACA Stadium in Perth - India pacer Sayali Satghare has had a few months that even the most vivid dreams could not have scripted.

Now, Sayali, who’s coming off playing for West Zone in the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy, is channelling that momentum into something she believes could transform women's cricket in Mumbai -- the inaugural T20 Mumbai Women's League set to take place later this year.

For now, Sayali cheerfully reflects on how wonderful 2026 has been for her. It began with her replacing Ellyse Perry in RCB’s squad, after all of her previous India appearances came in 2025. Partnering with the in-form Lauren Bell, Sayali was useful with her swing bowling and picked up nine wickets in six games as RCB got their second title.

"Honestly, the last few months have been like a dream. Like going unsold in the auction and then getting a call as a replacement player for RCB was huge. I was just excited to be part of the squad.

“Then I never expected at the end that I would be winning the trophy. Initially, I was just happy to be there and be part of WPL. So, to win that, and I have always, always loved RCB as a team and been a fan of them. So, to win the trophy with RCB was really, really special.

“Then, to get that Test team call-up was like a cherry on the top. It's because eventually the dream has been to represent India. Then making the Test debut at Perth, it's a dream for any fast bowler, and that was a dream come true, literally," Sayali told IANS in an exclusive conversation on Saturday.

Sayali, who showed tremendous composure under pressure on debut, admitted nerves were part of the equation before settling into her rhythm in Perth. After India were bowled out for 198 on day one, Sayali posed tough questions to Georgia Voll, before getting some prodigious swing to crash into Georgia Voll’s leg stump.

After beating Ellyse twice in quick succession, Sayali nearly trapped Alyssa Healy lbw in her second spell, only for the review to show the ball’s impact was outside off-stump. She did not have to wait long, however, as Alyssa, playing her last international game, gave a catch to backward point in the next over.

"I think we had our bowling innings start at night. So, I knew the ball would swing. It was just about putting it in the right areas and letting the pitch and conditions help in how much it can happen.

“Honestly, yes, I was very nervous at the start. But then, as the game went on, I just got relaxed and then just had to focus on what I needed to do, where I needed to bowl, and yes, I think that's what helped me get wickets also," she added.

When she didn’t get many chances to play for India, Sayali credited the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) camps in Bengaluru and India A exposure for sharpening her skills.

"The camps and India A exposure that we had – as we went to Australia two years back for the tour - the exposure and experience always helps you in knowing where you stand and what you need to improve for going forward to play at the highest level."

"Also, the CoE is a great, great place to be. I mean, there are a lot of facilities, and they have different kinds of wickets. So, you can prepare for all the conditions that you will face, and definitely, those things have really helped me now. Then you just, when you know what you need to work on, you just keep your head down and keep working towards it," she said.

Turning her focus to the inaugural season of the three-team T20 Mumbai Women's League, Sayali sounded emphatic about its importance for the next generation of Mumbai cricketers. "Yes, it is a great initiative by MCA, and it's a big opportunity for all players to showcase their skill and talent at a bigger stage, which will eventually help them grow as individuals and open more doors and give them more opportunities to eventually represent India and play in the WPL as well."

Drawing parallels with the men's competition that has given opportunities to talented players since being restarted last year, Sayali further stated, "This is the inaugural season for Mumbai - I mean for women's. But as we have seen in the men's game, they have got a lot of exciting talent through this league.

“So I'm sure the same thing will happen with women's cricket in the city as well. We will definitely find a lot of upcoming youngsters who are fearless and who can help Mumbai cricket win more trophies in the future.

“In that way, it's a great initiative to unearth new talents across the city. I feel there is a lot of talent in the city, but sometimes they don't get that exposure. But this league is a huge platform for them also to gain that."

With the men's team having claimed the Ranji Trophy a record 42 times, Sayali sees the women's game as being at the dawn of a similarly storied era. For the uninitiated, Mumbai won the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy in 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons, and emerged victorious in the 2026 Women's U-15 One Day Trophy.

"Yes, definitely, this league’s commencement will just be the start of creating an even bigger legacy as the men have won the Ranji Trophy 43 times. So, we are looking forward to doing the same in women's cricket, and this is just the start.

“The exposure and experience here and the overall opportunities will help players grow themselves, and that will eventually help Mumbai win more trophies in women’s cricket competitions," she said.

For aspiring women cricketers watching her remarkable rise, Sayali’s message is rooted in the unglamorous virtues of patience and perseverance. "I've always believed that there's no substitute for hard work. Even when you are not getting opportunities or when times are tough, you just have to keep doing your work.

“Eventually, at the right time, you will get your opportunities, and then you just have to be ready for it. Like, opportunities can come anytime, and if you're ready for it, you will definitely perform. So, for that, how much work you have put in, especially honest work, it will definitely help you perform.

"You just keep working hard, keep improving yourself day by day. There is a lot of exposure now. So if you keep doing well, then definitely you'll get more opportunities going forward - like playing in WPL, and even for India. But for that, you need to have strong basics and have the right mindset to keep learning and keep growing," she concluded.

--IANS

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