Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wishes 'her heart’ Neetu Kapoor on her 68th birthday with glimpses of lifetime memories

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actress and entrepreneur Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also known to be Rishi Kapoor’s daughter, penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her mother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor on July 8.

She shared a montage of cherished memories spanning decades of her life.

Taking to her social media account, Riddhima shared a series of pictures and videos featuring special moments with her mother. Alongside the reel, she put up the caption that read, "Happy birthday Ma - My heart, my everything. Love you endlessly."

The birthday tribute included a nostalgic picture of Neetu cradling a baby Riddhima in her arms. Another picture showed the mother-daughter duo posing together during a recent outing. Riddhima also shared an old photograph from Neetu's younger days as a child actor in the movie Do Kaliyan.

She also shared a family picture featuring herself, Neetu and daughter Samaira during a birthday celebration.

Riddhima also have a glimpse from Neera Kapoor's birthday eve celebrations, where Neetu was seen smiling alongside Riddhima and son-in-law Bharat Sahni.

Talking about Neetu Kapoor, formerly known as Neetu Singh, she was one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated actresses.

The actress began her journey in films as a child artist under the name Baby Sonia. She featured in films such as 'Suraj', 'Dus Lakh', ‘Do Kaliyan’ before making her debut as a leading lady opposite Rishi Kapoor in 'Zehrela Insaan' in 1974.

The actress went on to deliver many successful films during the 1970s and 1980s, including 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Rafoo Chakkar', 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'The Great Gambler', 'Kaala Patthar', 'Yaarana' and 'Doosara Aadmi' amongst others.

For the uninitiated, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor fell in love while working together during the early years of their careers, with their romance blossoming on the sets of films they starred in togetherin'. The couple tied the knot on January 22, 1980, and welcomed two children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Following her marriage, Neetu stepped away from films to focus on her family. After nearly 26 years away from acting, she made her comeback with 'Love Aaj Kal' (2009) in a special appearance before returning in a full-fledged role with 'Do Dooni Chaar' (2010), alongside Rishi Kapoor.

She was last seen as the lead heroine in the recently released movie, Dadi Ki Shaadi which also marked the Bollywood debut of her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

--IANS

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