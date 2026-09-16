Riddhima Kapoor Sahni expresses gratitude on birthday, says ‘Stepping into a new chapter’

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni expressed gratitude for another year of her life as she celebrated her birthday on September 15.

She said she is stepping into a new chapter with faith and Lord Ganesha by her side.

Riddhima shared a picture of herself posing in front of a beautifully decorated Ganpati idol at home. Dressed in an orange printed traditional outfit with a beige dupatta draped over her shoulders, she wrote, Another year, another beautiful blessing. Celebrating with Bappa, my heart is full of gratitude—for this life, every lesson, and every blessing.

Stepping into a new chapter with faith and Bappa by my side.

And a heartfelt thank you to everyone for all the love and wishes today. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

For the uninitiated, Riddhima is the daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, and the elder sister of actor Ranbir Kapoor. She is also the granddaughter of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Riddhima married Delhi-based businessman Bharat Sahni on January 25, 2006.

On the professional front, Riddhima initially chose not to pursue acting and studied fashion marketing.

She eventually stepped into the entertainment space with Netflix's reality series The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.

Riddhima then made her acting debut with Daadi Ki Shaadi, starring alongside Kapil Sharma and Sadia Khateeb.

On account of Riddhima’s birthday, Kareena Kapoor had also taken a trip down memory lane and shared a rare childhood picture featuring their grandfather Raj Kapoor with his granddaughters Riddhima, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor.

Kareena captioned the picture as, “Happy Happy birthday Ridz. We pretty much look the same as in this picture … Cute as ever …Have the best one @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial”