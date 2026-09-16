Mahhi Vij recalls Kareena Kapoor replacing her in Mani Ratnam’s 'Yuva': Equations had gone sour

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Television actress Mahhi Vij revealed that she was originally selected by filmmaker Mani Ratnam for the role that Kareena Kapoor eventually played in the 2004 film Yuva, opposite Vivek Oberoi.

During a conversation with fellow Bigg Boss 20 contestant Kanika Mann, Mahhi opened up about her early days in the entertainment industry and recalled how she moved from music videos and South Indian films to what could have been her Bollywood debut.

Mahhi said that after arriving in Mumbai, she got her first music-video opportunity with the popular remix of “Tu Tu Hai Wahi”, in which she featured in a pink outfit.

“I went to Bombay and got a music video as soon as I arrived. It was the one where I wore the pink dress, ‘Tu Tu Hai Wahi’. That was my first music video,” she recalled.

“After that, I did a lot of music videos in my career, and all of them were hits,” Mahhi said.

Mahhi then also spoke about her transition towards films, saying she worked in South Indian cinema, including projects with Prabhu Deva and Malayalam superstar Mammootty.

“Then I did music videos, followed by South Indian films with Prabhu Deva. Then I did a film with Mammootty. From there, I was finalised for Yuva. Mani Ratnam selected me for Yuva,” she said.

According to Mahhi, she had been selected for the role of Meera, the character that Kareena Kapoor eventually portrayed in Yuva. In the film, Meera is the love interest of Vivek Oberoi's character Arjun Balachandran.

The 2004 film was directed by Mani Ratnam and starred Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor and Esha Deol.

Mahhi said that the opportunity eventually slipped away after her equation with someone involved in the project turned sour.

“For the role that Kareena played, opposite Vivek Oberoi. But some equations with someone had gone a little sour there so it did not materialise,” she added.

Mahhi further recalled that after returning to Delhi, she had discussions for two or three other films, but those projects too were cancelled at the last minute.

“After that, I returned to Delhi. Two or three films were discussed, but they were cancelled at the last minute. So I said, ‘I will do television,’” she recalled.

Her decision eventually led her towards a successful television career. Mahhi became widely recognised for her role as Nakusha in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and later played Nandini in Balika Vadhu.

She also participated in reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye 5, which she won with Jay Bhanushali.

Meanwhile, Yuva, which released in 2004, also starred Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Esha Deol, with music by A.R. Rahman.

–IANS

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