Army chief General Dhiraj Seth begins three-day Russia visit to strengthen defence ties

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth embarked on a three-day official visit to Russia starting Wednesday, aimed at deepening the longstanding defence partnership and military-to-military cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Ministry of Defence, during the visit from September 16 to 18, the COAS will be holding discussions with Colonel General Andrei Nikolayevich Mordvichev, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Land Forces, on issues of mutual interest, including professional military cooperation and training.

General Seth will also receive a ceremonial Guard of Honour and pay tribute to the fallen soldiers at the ‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’ in Moscow.

The COAS will be visiting the National Defence Control Centre in Moscow and interact with senior officials of the Russian Ministry of Defence, including Vasily Sergeyevich Osmakov, Deputy Minister of Defence, dealing with defence industry and procurement.

The engagements will provide an opportunity to exchange perspectives on contemporary military developments and avenues for enhancing defence cooperation, the Defence Ministry mentioned.

As part of the visit, General Seth will also travel to the Russian city of Saint Petersburg, where he will visit the Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy and interact with its leadership and faculty.

“The visit reflects the importance attached by both countries to sustained military diplomacy and Army-to-Army engagement. The interactions are expected to further deepen military cooperation and reinforce the enduring defence relationship between India and Russia,” the Defence Ministry stated.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi and once again reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy were the way forward in resolving ongoing conflicts.

As the two leaders shared perspectives on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region, which have impacted maritime trade and the safety and security of Indian seafarers, PM Modi reiterated that India stands ready to assist in peace efforts.

Last month, a meeting of the Working Group on Planning of the Russia-India Intergovernmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation was held in New Delhi, during which both sides discussed ways to expand interaction between armed forces.

"On August 20-21, a meeting of the Working Group on Planning of the Russia-India Intergovernmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation was held in New Delhi. The sides reviewed the results of the joint activity plan for the current year, outlined measures for 2027 and discussed ways to expand interaction between the armed forces of the two countries," the Russian Embassy in India stated on its official Telegram channel.

--IANS

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