September 16, 2026 1:15 PM हिंदी

Ameesha Patel opens up about her love for Indian festivals and traditional attire

Ameesha Patel opens up about her love for Indian festivals and traditional attire

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actress Ameesha Patel opened up about her love for Indian festivals and traditional attire. She shared how the festive season fills her with happiness and positivity.

Talking about her enthusiasm for celebrations, the ‘Gadar’ actress told IANS that she enjoys Indian festivals throughout the year, particularly Diwali, Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri.

“I feel very good. I love Diwali, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Navratri all year round. I really enjoy it,” she said.

The actress also spoke about the positive energy she associates with festivals, describing them as a time for fresh beginnings and new opportunities. “Positive vibrations, a new start of good work. I feel everything will be good,” Ameesha added.

Sharing her thoughts on wearing traditional Indian outfits during festive celebrations, the actress said dressing up in ethnic attire adds to the joyful atmosphere. “It’s an atmosphere of happiness. And if Indians don’t wear it in Indian festivities, it’s no fun.”

Meanwhile, Ameesha Patel recently made headlines after her parents’ home in Mumbai’s Churchgate area was reportedly burgled, with gold and diamond jewellery valued at around Rs 5 lakh allegedly stolen from the residence.

The Marine Drive police arrested a 40-year-old domestic worker, identified as Seema Ghate from Palghar, in connection with the alleged theft. She was subsequently produced before a court, which remanded her to police custody until September 15.

According to the police, Ghate had been working as a domestic helper at Ameesha’s mother Asha Patel’s residence for around one-and-a-half years. The investigation began after Asha Patel filed a complaint, following which the police detained Ghate.

Police said the alleged theft of a bangle took place in January 2026. Asha Patel reportedly suspected Ghate’s involvement and had allegedly been asking her for the past five to six months to admit to the theft and return the jewellery.

--IANS

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