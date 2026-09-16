'Winning first four games gives us confidence to retain Premier League title': Ben White

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Arsenal defender Ben White believes the reigning Premier League champions have gained significant confidence from their perfect start to the 2026-27 season and can build on the momentum to retain their title.

Arsenal have won all four of their opening Premier League matches, including a statement 2-1 victory over Chelsea, to sit at the top of the table. They have also made a winning start to their UEFA Champions League campaign, defeating Napoli 1-0 away from home through Martin Odegaard’s goal.

White, who has started all four league games and provided an assist, reflected on Arsenal’s journey to last season’s Premier League title and said the success was the result of years of collective effort.

“It was an amazing season last season, and I feel so lucky to have been part of it. All the hard work we put in over the last five years finally paid off. There were tough times along the way, moments when things did not go our way, but we kept believing in each other and kept pushing,” White told Jio Hotstar.

“That is what makes this success so special. It is not just about one season. It is about the journey we have been on together as a group. Now we want to build on this and keep winning,” he added.

Arsenal have carried their form into the new campaign, and White said the early results have lifted confidence within the squad.

“Winning the first four games of the season, including the win over Chelsea, has given us a lot of confidence. The mood in the dressing room is high, and everyone is pushing each other,” he said.

“But we know it’s a long season. We can’t get carried away. It’s about maintaining this level, carrying on the momentum, and staying focused. There will be tough moments ahead, and we must be ready for them. If we keep working hard and stick together, we can go on to win the Premier League on the trot," he added.

White also credited manager Mikel Arteta for creating a strong atmosphere around the club and at the Emirates Stadium, saying the support from the fans has become a major source of energy for the players.

“The boss has done so much to create the electric atmosphere at our home ground, and he has absolutely nailed it because now it is one of the best in the league. The fans have bought into what he is building,” he said.

“On matchdays, the Emirates Stadium is loud and behind us from the first whistle. That energy drives us on the pitch. It is a huge advantage for us, and a lot of credit goes to the manager for making it happen,” he added.

White feels that competition for places within the squad has also helped raise standards in training.

“You want to play every game. You want to be on the pitch as much as possible. But this squad has so much quality that you have to accept the manager’s decisions. It’s about being ready whenever your chance comes and supporting your teammates when you’re not playing. We all push each other in training, and that makes the whole group stronger,” he said.

The defender also spoke about the connection between the Arsenal players and supporters, saying the fans can make a difference during difficult moments.

“When your legs are tired and the game is tight, hearing the fans push you on makes a huge difference. They travel everywhere with us and support us through thick and thin. That connection means a lot to the players. We want to repay them with performances and trophies. They are a big part of what we do,” White said.

Arsenal’s early-season run has seen them combine a perfect Premier League record with a 1-0 Champions League victory at Napoli, giving Arteta’s side a strong start on both domestic and European fronts.

--IANS

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