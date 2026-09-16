Aamrapali Dubey recalls Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari's rivalry halting ‘Ganga Jamuna Saraswati’ shoot for six hours

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey took a trip down memory lane during an episode of Bigg Boss 20.

She recalled an anecdote from the sets of the Bhojpuri film Ganga Jamuna Saraswati, involving actors Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari and Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, calling it all hilarious.

While chatting with fellow contestants, Aamrapali narrated how a fight sequence between Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari had reportedly brought the shooting to a standstill for six hours because the two actors could not agree on who would throw the first punch.

“I'll tell you a story. You all will go crazy laughing,” Aamrapali said before beginning the anecdote.

She recalled that Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari were playing rivals in the film and had to shoot a fight sequence. According to her, the entire day's shoot was held up over one seemingly simple question, who would punch the other first?

“Then there was a fight sequence. The whole day the shooting was stopped. Why? Just for one reason. Who will hit the first punch?” she narrated.

Aamrapali added, “Manoj bhaiya, refering to the scene said that the police has come to pick him up. So the police will hit first. And Ravi bhaiya said that when it has already been established in the previous dialogue that “this is my area”, then how will anyone hit me?” she recalled.

The stalemate eventually prompted Dinesh Lal Yadav to step in with a solution.

“Then Dinesh ji came in between,” Aamrapali said, explaining that he suggested that both actors should raise their hands to punch each other while he would step in between them to stop the fight.

“Dinesh ji said that Manoj and Ravi, both of you pick up the punch to hit each other. And till then I will come in between to save you,” she recalled.

According to Aamrapali, after nearly six hours, the team finally arrived at a solution, Dinesh Lal Yadav would take the first punch, following which the fight sequence could proceed.

“After six hours, it was finally decided that Dinesh ji will get the first punch and then the fight will start. Otherwise the shoot will not go on,” she said.

The film Aamrapali was referring to is Ganga Jamuna Saraswati, a Bhojpuri action-drama directed by Harry Fernandes. It featured Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari and Dinesh Lal Yadav in prominent roles, along with Rani Chatterjee, Pakhi Hegde and Rinku Ghosh. The film was released in 2012.

The three male leads played central characters in the film, with Manoj Tiwari playing Inspector Ganga Singh, Ravi Kishan as Jamuna Prasad and Dinesh Lal Yadav as Saraswatichandra.

–IANS

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