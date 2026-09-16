Salma Hayek: Wouldn’t change being Mexican for anything in the world

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actress Salma Hayek took a moment to celebrate her Mexican heritage, reflecting on how deeply her roots have shaped the way she loves, celebrates and stays connected to family.

Hayek took to Instagram to share a video montage featuring a myriad of images of herself celebrating her Mexican heritage. She also honoured the women who came before her and said she carries a piece of home with her wherever she goes.

“I wouldn’t change being Mexican for anything in the world. It’s in the way I love, the way I celebrate, the way I show up for my family, and the way I carry home with me no matter where I am,” Hayek wrote in the caption section.

She added: “Today I celebrate Mexico, my roots, and all the women who came before me and made me who I am.”

Hayek started her career in Mexico with starring roles in the telenovela Teresa as well as the romantic drama Midaq Alley. She was then seen in Hollywood with appearances in films such as Desperado, From Dusk till Dawn, Wild Wild West, and Dogma.

The actress' portrayal of painter Frida Kahlo in the biopic Frida made her the first Mexican actress to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress.

She then shifted her focus on producing while starring in the action-centered pictures Once Upon a Time in Mexico in 2003, After the Sunset and Bandidas.

She achieved further commercial success with the comedies Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2 and The Hitman's Bodyguard, and lent her voice for the animated Puss in Boots, Sausage Party and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Hayek also earned critical acclaim for her performances in the dramas Tale of Tales, Beatriz at Dinner and House of Gucci. She played Ajak in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Eternals, which emerged as her highest-grossing live action film.

She has been cited as one of Hollywood's most powerful and influential Latina actresses as well as one of the world's most beautiful women by various media outlets. She is married to business magnate François-Henri Pinault, with whom she has a daughter.

--IANS

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