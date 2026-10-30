October 31, 2026 12:45 AM हिंदी

Rickelton, Mulder centuries help Proteas set 288-run target for Australia

Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder centuries help South Africa set 288-run target for Australia on the fourth day of the third and final Test of the ICC World Test Championship 2025/27 at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday. Photo credit: ProteasMenCSA/X

Cape Town, Oct 30 (IANS) Centuries from Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder powered a magnificent lower-order fightback as South Africa scored 387 in their second innings, setting Australia a challenging target of 288 runs to win the series-deciding third Test of the ICC World Test Championship 2025/27 at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

Resuming Day 4 of the third and final Test of the series at 140/4, South Africa built their innings around a monumental 154-run sixth-wicket partnership between Rickelton, who scored 101 off 219 balls, and Mulder, who made 115 off 221 deliveries.

The pair frustrated Australia's bowling attack across two gruelling sessions, transforming South Africa's position after the hosts had lost Matthew Breetzke early in the morning.

Breetzke, who resumed alongside Rickelton, looked to consolidate before Pat Cummins produced a sharp short delivery in the 67th over. The batter mistimed his pull and found Mitchell Starc, departing for 43 to leave South Africa at 181/5.

Mulder then joined Rickelton and the duo took the attack to Australia, putting together a vital stand that gave the hosts a substantial lead to defend in the final innings.

Rickelton brought up a gritty century, striking 12 boundaries, before being run out by Josh Inglis in the 120th over. Mulder continued to score freely, hitting 10 fours and four sixes in his 115-run knock.

With Rickelton's dismissal, Australia appeared poised to wrap up the innings quickly, but Kagiso Rabada provided valuable support to Mulder from the other end, helping him reach his hundred.

Cummins eventually dismissed Mulder as the last wicket, bringing South Africa's second innings to an end at 387 in 134.4 overs and leaving Australia with 288 runs to chase on the final day.

For Australia, Starc was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-65 in 24 overs, while captain Cummins (2-71) and veteran spinner Nathan Lyon (2-101) claimed two wickets apiece.

South Africa had scored 329 in their first innings, before Australia responded with 429 to secure a crucial 100-run lead. With the three-match World Test Championship series locked at 1-1, the final day's chase will decide the outcome of the contest.

Brief scores:

South Africa 329 & 387 all out in 134.4 overs (Wiaan Mulder 115, Ryan Rickelton 101; Mitchell Starc 3-65, Pat Cummins 2-71) lead Australia 429 by 287 runs

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

ISRO launches next-gen satellite to boost India's indigenous GPS system

ISRO launches next-gen satellite to boost India's indigenous GPS system

Nagaland United SC make debut memorable with impressive win over Real Kashmir FC in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2026–27 t the TRC Stadium in Srinagar on Friday. Photo credit: IFL

IFL 2026/27: Nagaland United make debut memorable with impressive win over Real Kashmir

Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder centuries help South Africa set 288-run target for Australia on the fourth day of the third and final Test of the ICC World Test Championship 2025/27 at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday. Photo credit: ProteasMenCSA/X

Rickelton, Mulder centuries help Proteas set 288-run target for Australia

New Delhi: BJP National President Nitin Nabin during the Diwali Milan Samaroh organised for the diplomatic community at BJP headquarters, Vistaar, in New Delhi on Friday, October 30, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Nitin Nabin hosts Diwali Milan for diplomatic community in Delhi

Abhishek scores twice as India beat Japan 4-1, reach semifinals of the Asian Champions Trophy at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar on Friday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Asian Champions Trophy: Abhishek scores twice as India beat Japan 4-1, reach semifinals

Arnold Schwarzenegger pays ode to his 'great friend' Marvin Shanken

Arnold Schwarzenegger pays ode to his 'great friend' Marvin Shanken

Mohun Bagan Super Giant look to extend winning run against unbeaten Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday. Photo credit: ISL

ISL 2026/27: Mohun Bagan SG look to extend winning run against unbeaten Punjab FC

MP: Three killed in Sidhi road accident; child critically injured (Photo: IANS)

MP: Three killed in Sidhi road accident; child critically injured

Bailadila Bulls book semis date with Mainpat Titans after 6-2 win in the Chhattisgarh Hockey League in Raipur on Friday. Photo credit: CHL

Chhattisgarh Hockey League: Bailadila Bulls book semis date with Mainpat Titans after 6-2 win

Odisha flood fury: Oppn says govt inaction despite advance cyclone warning (Photo: IANS)

Odisha flood fury: Oppn says govt inaction despite advance cyclone warning