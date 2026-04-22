Richa Sharma shares glimpses of ‘sureeli shaam’ by ‘mentor’ Anup Jalota at her new luxurious house

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Bollywood star singer Richa Sharma recently hosted a soulful musical evening at her new home, marking her ‘griha pravesh’ with a “sureeli shaam,” led by her mentor Anup Jalota.

Taking to her social media account, Richa shared glimpses from the intimate and melodious gathering, where the stalwart singer Anup Jalota was seen playing the harmonium and singing a range of bhajans and ghazals,

Filling the evening with melody and devotion, Richa Sharma also was seen joining her mentor, creating a melodius musical moment.

She wrote, “Greh pravesh ke baad pehli Bohot he sureeli shaam , mere naye ghar ke prangan mein… by the greatest of all times , my mentor Shri Anup Jalota ji. P.s- picturessss abhi BAAKI hain …”

In the video, Richa Sharma is seen completely lost and engrossed in the euphony of Anup Jalota’s songs.

Talking about Richa Sharma, the star singer known for her powerful and distinct voice, and has been a prominent name in the Indian music industry for over two decades.

She rose to fame with chartbusters like “Sajda” from My Name Is Khan, “Maahi Ve” from Kaante, “Jag Soona Soona Lage” from Om Shanti Om and many more.

Talking about Anup Jalota, the veteran singer has been a prestigious name in the world of music.

Recently, Anup Jalota along with veteran star singer Anuradha Paudwal offered a heartwarming tribute to late legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

The stalwart singers were seen remembering Asha Bhosle's timeless legacy through music and songs in their 'one hour online tribute'.

Taking to his social media account on Tuesday, Anup Jalota had shared a video where he was seen sitting on a bed, attending a video call with Anuradha Paudwal.

During the call, Paudwal was seen singing some of Asha Bhosle’s iconic songs, including “Abhi Na Jao Chhodkar” and the Marathi classic “Aala Aala Wara”.

Sharing the videos on his social media account, Anup had written, “A heartfelt one-hour online tribute to Asha Bhosle ji, shared with the Hinduja family and dear friends.”

“Remembering her timeless voice, grace and the unforgettable legacy she leaves behind.

#AnupJalota #AshaBhosle #Tribute #MusicLegend #HindujaFamily OnlineEvent IndianMusic Respect SoulfulMusic.”

–IANS

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