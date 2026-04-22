Chidambaram Manivannan's ‘Brothers and Sisters' to premiere in May this year

Chennai, April 22 (IANS) Director Chidambaram Manivannan's latest web series 'Brothers and Sisters', featuring actor Bose Venkat and Gayathri Shastry in the lead, is to premiere on OTT in May this year, its makers have now announced.

The family drama is to be streamed on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar.

From the makers of the hit show 'Uppu Puli Kaaram', the series brings a fresh, engaging take on modern family dynamics, blending humour, emotion, and everyday relatability.

Sources in the know say that at its core, 'Brothers and Sisters' will be a fun-filled family drama centered around four siblings, each navigating their own distinct careers, personalities, and life choices — while staying deeply connected through the bonds of family.

The show is headlined by Bose Venkat and Gayathri Shastry, with Bose Venkat playing a strict, traditional father who runs a textile showroom, and Gayathri portraying a soft-spoken homemaker who holds the family together. The ensemble cast also features Raj Ayyappa, Nikhila Shankar, Luthuf, Kishore, Shravnitha, and Promothini, among others.

Helmed by Chidambaram Manivannan, who has successfully directed popular series like 'Uppu Puli Kaaram' and 'Police Police', the show, they say will seek to deliver a compelling mix of warmth, humour, and drama. The makers are confident that the series will resonate with audiences across age groups.

Says Chidambaram Manivannan, “Every project with Hotstar has been special, but 'Brothers and Sisters' hits differently. It’s not just a story, it’s an emotion. It reflects the kind of families we’ve all grown up in, the bonds we sometimes overlook and the love that stays unspoken. In a world filled with thrillers, I felt it was time to bring back something warm, something real, something that stays with you even after the screen fades.”

Designed as a long-format series with 100 episodes, 'Brothers and Sisters' is set to become a weekly entertainment staple, offering viewers an immersive and evolving narrative rooted in family values and contemporary life. Sources claim that 'Brothers and Sisters' will seek to win the hearts of audiences with its relatable characters and engaging storytelling.

--IANS

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