IPL 2026: 'I waited for the right matchups,' says Abhishek after blistering 135 vs DC

Hyderabad, April 22 (IANS) No.1 T20I batter and Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) promising opener Abhishek Sharma revealed his plan after playing a blistering knock of 135 runs against Delhi Capitals, saying that his approach was largely driven by matchups and built around patience and game awareness.

SRH rode on a sensational unbeaten 135 from Abhishek Sharma to post a daunting 242/2, before producing a disciplined effort with the ball to seal their third consecutive win and climb to third on the points table.

“We’ve been preparing for this for a long time. So, obviously, there was a little wicket today. I had to go to the last in one of the top three. So, that was the plan. And I think it was good. The total was good. I was talking to our batting coach, Frankie, for a long time. I talked to him. And I told him, Frankie, it’s been a while that I haven’t reached the second strategic timeout. So, I want to try that someday,” Abhishek said in a video released by the Indian Premier League (IPL) on X.

“We were talking about it in practice yesterday. So, then we had a plan that we’ll talk about the situation in the first strategic timeout. And when he came in, the plan was to keep playing as it was. And I personally felt that it was difficult to hit every ball here. So, you have to be waiting for your matchups. That’s what I was doing. And that’s what I was waiting for. And it actually went well. So, that was the plan,” he added.

Abhishek further elaborated on his approach of hitting spinners, especially in the power play. “If the spinners come, obviously, we’ve been practicing for so long. Even if the ball is stopping or moving, it’s a very obvious plan for me that I have to plan and play according to the feel. So, for spinners and powerplay, the way they are on the field, and I can dominate them, just to make them in some pressure. That’s the plan.”

Speaking about partnerships, Abhishek highlighted the importance of maintaining momentum with fellow batters. “And whoever is batting with me, especially Hadi or Ishaan, I know how they hit. So, it’s just a simple plan. Whoever is on strike, if there’s a boundary on the first two or three balls, then we try to make it a boundary. If it’s a long over in power play, then obviously, the ball comes under pressure.”

--IANS

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