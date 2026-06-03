June 03, 2026 6:41 PM हिंदी

Richa Ghosh clinches Impact Fielder award for T20I series against England

Richa Ghosh clinches Impact Fielder award for T20I series against England

Taunton, June 3 (IANS) India wicketkeeper‑batter Richa Ghosh was named winner of the Impact Fielder medal for the T20I series against England, which ended in a 2-1 defeat for the visitors in their build-up to the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup.

While handing out the medal after team analyst Anirudh Deshpande announced her name, fielding coach Munish Bali praised Richa’s sharp glovework and consistency behind the stumps.

“Richa Ghosh, three catches, excellent keeping. Very well done and two excellent stops too. Best impact fielder of the series, Richa Ghosh. Well done to you. Very well done. Congratulations,” said Bali in a video posted by the BCCI on their social media accounts on Wednesday.

Bali was also appreciative of India’s good showing in fielding. “As Amol said, lots of positives, especially on the field. Throwing was very good. Our body language was excellent throughout the three-match series. Energy, effort, no complaints, and catching percentage were little good, 87 percent catching. Out of 15, we took 13 catches, 87 percent.”

Bali further appreciated Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Nandni Sharma for being great fielders in the series. “Shafali, three catches in the first game, excellent. As I said, her commitment on the field was excellent, with diving stops, well done. Jemmy, as usual, excellent throws, excellent energy.

“It's not easy to run from mid-wicket to mid-wicket and all the throws were coming towards Jemmy, the balls were coming towards Jemmy. In this series, I think she must have hit 30-35 high-intensity throws. Well done, Jemmy; it was excellent, and especially, on the bigger ground, we were challenging her, she didn't concede a single double.

“Well done, Jemmy, for that. Nandni, well done; excellent catch and her body language was excellent. It didn't feel like she came to play the first series for India in these three games. Well done, excellent,” he elaborated.

India will now play two warm-up games against the West Indies and England on June 8 and 10, respectively, in Cardiff, before opening their Women’s T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in Birmingham on June 14.

--IANS

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