April 30, 2026 11:18 AM हिंदी

Richa Chadha: Got back to dancing about 6-7 months after my delivery

Richa Chadha: Got back to dancing about 6-7 months after my delivery

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Richa Chadha has returned to belly dancing and took time out in Goa to attend a five-day intensive course to understand the dance form better. The actress-producer said that after a gap of a few years, she felt the urge to reconnect with it in a “more dedicated way.”

Speaking about her decision to return to belly dancing, Richa shared, “I got back to dancing about 6-7 months after my delivery, I got in touch with Dipika Vijay because she is an amazing teacher.”

The actress talked about how belly dancing turned into an interest for her.

“What started as an exploration into the use of belly dance as therapy, in my postpartum phase as actually blossomed into a full-blown parallel interest of mine,” she added.

She concluded: “After a gap of a few years, I felt the urge to reconnect with it in a more dedicated way. This course in Goa is not for a role or a performance; it’s purely for myself, to learn, to grow, and to fall in love with the form all over again.”

It was a few years ago, while preparing for a special number in one of her films, Richa trained in tribal belly dancing under internationally renowned expert Olga Meos in Kazakhstan.

Even during the lockdown, the actress continued her training through online sessions, using the time to sharpen her movements and stay connected to dance. Richa is also a trained Kathak dancer.

On the professional front, Richa was last seen in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The popular series was set in Lahore's red-light district of Heera Mandi. It is set during the Indian independence movement and explores the lives of tawaifs and their intersection with political and personal struggles under British colonial rule.

--IANS

dc/

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