July 09, 2026 4:41 PM हिंदी

Richa Chadha embraces her natural curls, pens a heartfelt note on self-love

Richa Chadha embraces her natural curls, pens a heartfelt note on self-love

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actress Richa Chadha, on Thursday, took to social media to share a heartfelt post celebrating her natural hair and embracing authenticity.

Reflecting on self-love and confidence, the Fukrey actress revealed that she wants to keep things real and encouraged her followers to appreciate their natural beauty. Alongside her post, Richa also shared glimpses of herself as she returned to dancing, proudly flaunting her real hair texture. Sharing a series of her photos, the actress wrote, “ “Back to dancing hence missing the tresses… that’s my real texture… think I’ll try keepin it real, more and more so.”

“I love my hair. That day I was meditating and the top of my pony accidentally touched the top of my crown and I felt a current. I am electrified at the thought that my hair is like antennae. Haha. Cute, magical and mildly scary it is. A director told me I look very different from different angles. I told him that’s a gift for an actor. This was an unrelated anecdote. Look different everyday and love your hair I love my hair. (Say it with me!).”

On the professional front, Richa Chadha is all set to share screen space with her husband, Ali Fazal, for the first time in Shashie Verma’s upcoming Delhi-set situational comedy. The project marks the couple’s maiden on-screen collaboration. Talking about the same, Richa shared, “The screenplay has a certain ease to it that instantly drew me in. It finds humour in everyday situations without trying too hard, and beneath all the laughter there’s something meaningful being said about people and society.”

“Returning to a story set in Delhi brought back a lot of personal memories for me because I spent my early school years there. And while Ali and I have appeared in the same films before, we’ve never explored a relationship like this on screen. He’s an instinctive performer, and I’m looking forward to discovering this new equation together,” she added.

Set against the vibrant and chaotic backdrop of Delhi, the film will be helmed by actor-writer-director Shashie Vermaa. The untitled film is scheduled to go on floors in the latter half of 2026 and is slated for a theatrical release in April 2027.

--IANS

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