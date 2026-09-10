Rhiti Tiwari reveals 'double pressure' of being Manoj Tiwari's daughter, says 'she gets death & rape threats'

Mumbai, September 10 (IANS) Singer Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of Bhojpuri superstar and politician Manoj Tiwari, opened up about the pressure of carrying her father’s surname.

The young girl revealed that she has faced death and rape threats because people often assume that her opinions represent those of her father.

In an episode of Bigg Boss 20, Rhiti spoke about the scrutiny she faces as the daughter of a prominent public figure. She said she has “always been under double pressure” because whatever she says is quickly linked to her father.

“Whatever I say, it becomes 'Manoj Tiwari's daughter said it., and because of that I get death threats, rape threats because I am his daughter. My opinion becomes his opinion in the eyes of people,” Rhiti said.

Rhiti’s comments come as she follows in her father’s footsteps by entering the Bigg Boss house.

For the uninitiated, Manoj Tiwari was a contestant on Bigg Boss 4 in 2010, a season remembered for his clashes with fellow contestants, including Dolly Bindra.

Before entering BB 20. Rhiti had recalled how as a child, she would sit at home and watch her father on the show, waiting for every episode and missing him while he was inside the house.

“I remember watching every episode as a kid. I would literally wait to see him on screen. I would miss him every day, but at the same time, there was something exciting about seeing my father live in this completely different world,” Rhiti had said.

She has also described her own entry into the show as surreal, given that the roles have now reversed, she is inside the Bigg Boss house while her father watches her from outside.

Talking about Manoj Tiwari, the superstar of Bhojpuri cinema entered the entertainment industry as a singer before becoming one of the biggest names of the industry. His acting career took off with Sasura Bada Paise Wala followed by movies like Daroga Babu I Love You, Bandhan Tute Na, Dharti Kahe Pukar Ke, Damad Ji, Ganga, Bhole Shankar and Devra Bhail Deewana.

He also later appeared on other television programmes, including Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki. He also hosted and appeared on several music-based reality shows, including Sur Sangram, Bharat Ki Shaan and Chak De Bachche.

–IANS

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