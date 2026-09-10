Aamrapali Dubey reveals how Bigg Boss brought her and Nirahua together for Bhojpuri debut: It was God's screenplay

Mumbai, September 10 (IANS) Actress Aamrapali Dubey has revealed that her entry into Bhojpuri cinema came about almost accidentally.

The actress credited Bigg Boss 6 for bringing her together with Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua.

In a conversation with fellow housemates of BB 20, Aamrapali, who is currently a part of the show, recalled how Dinesh Lal Yadav was a contestant on the sixth season of Bigg Boss, where he interacted with actor Santosh Shukla. Aamrapali had previously worked with Shukla on television.

“Dinesh Lal Yadav came in Bigg Boss season 6. Nirahua. Santosh Shukla was there in that season. I worked with Santosh Shukla on television,” she said.

According to Aamrapali, Dinesh was discussing his upcoming film with Shukla and revealed that he was looking for a fresh face who could be accepted by the Bhojpuri audience.

“And here Dinesh was talking to Santosh Shukla that I am going to make a very big film. And I want to bring a debutant in it, who will be accepted by our industry. He was looking for a girl for Nirahua Hindustani,” she recalled.

Aamrapali further describing the unexpected chain of events as destiny, said, “That’s God's screenplay. I always say this. And Bigg Boss has been my casting agency for it. So he brought us together and that’s how Nirahua Hindustani happened.”

Further Aamrapali added how initially had no plans of building a career in Bhojpuri cinema and said, “After that I thought I will do only one film. I will leave it. What is the need? I don't want to do it,” she said.

She added how her decision changed. “Nirahua Hindustani was released. And in all the theatres it was released. In almost 98% of the theatres it ran for 50 days,” she said.

The success made Aamrapali realise that she had found both love and professional opportunities in the Bhojpuri industry. “After that I thought I am getting more money and love here. I will stay here. After that I never turned back,” she added.

For the uninitiated, released in 2014, Nirahua Hindustani marked Aamrapali’s Bhojpuri film debut. The movie featured her opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav and also starred Sanjay Pandey, Ayaz Khan, Gopal Rai and Kiran Yadav in pivotal roles.

Before becoming one of Bhojpuri cinema’s most recognisable leading ladies, Amrapali had already established herself on Hindi television.

She appeared in shows including Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Maayka, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan and Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, in which she played Suman Pratapsingh. She also appeared in shows such as Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein, Haunted Nights and Arjun.

Following Nirahua Hindustani, Aamrapali went on to work extensively in Bhojpuri cinema. Her filmography includes Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Jigarwala, Raja Babu, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Nirahua Hindustani 2, amongst many others.

Her professional partnership with Dinesh Lal Yadav over the years became one of Bhojpuri cinema’s most popular on-screen pairings, with the two sharing the screen in many successful films.

–IANS

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