Anupam Kher reflects on his humble beginnings as Las Vegas dedicates a day to him: ‘Feels almost unbelievable'

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has reflected on his journey from a small-town boy in Shimla to receiving a special honour in Las Vegas, as he marked September 10 as “Anupam Kher Day.”

The ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ actor took to Instagram to recall the honour, which was bestowed upon him 11 years ago. He said that despite receiving several awards, rewards and honours throughout his career, this particular recognition continues to make him feel “incredibly thrilled and uniquely blessed.” Sharing his video, Anupam wrote, “For a small-town boy from Shimla to have September 10 declared as ‘Anupam Kher Day’ in Las Vegas — the city of entertainment — feels almost unbelievable!” he wrote.

The ‘Special 26’ actor credited the Indian film industry for playing a crucial role in his journey and said it gave him an identity, a platform, and the opportunity to reach the level he has achieved today. “The full credit for this honour belongs to the Indian film industry, which gave me an identity, a platform and the opportunity to reach this level. I remain deeply grateful to Indian cinema and to everyone who has been part of my journey,” Kher said.

Reflecting on the emotional significance of the recognition, he added, “Some honours don’t merely decorate your shelf — they find a permanent place in your heart. Jai Ho”

The 71-year-old actor, who has had a career spanning several decades, has worked across Hindi cinema as well as international projects.

Professionally, Anupam Kher is currently taking his play “Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane” to audiences across the US and Canada. Ahead of its US premiere, the veteran actor had announced that the production would travel across the two countries.

Kher also recently announced a major milestone in his illustrious career. He revealed that he is set to feature in his landmark 555th film. The actor, however, has kept the details of the project under wraps for now.

“Announcement! Some things are better kept close to the heart for a little while!! Because the joy of revealing them at the right time is something else! So, for now, all I will say is: I am delighted to announce my landmark 555th film. Details at the right time. Till then, please allow me to enjoy the suspense too! Jai Ho! #555 #Gratitude,” wrote Anupam Kher.

--IANS

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