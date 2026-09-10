September 10, 2026 5:14 PM हिंदी

Duleep Trophy: Kishan credits leadership, team unity after leading East Zone to title

Duleep Trophy: Kishan credits leadership, team unity after leading East Zone to title

Chennai, Sep 10 (IANS) East Zone captain Ishan Kishan on Thursday credited his team's collective effort and unity for their Duleep Trophy win after 13 years at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Kishan anchored East Zone's dominant time with a marathon 270 in the first innings, followed by hitting 80 in the second innings of the final against South Zone. Having a mammoth first-innings lead meant East Zone got their third Duleep Trophy title and their first since the 2012/13 domestic season.

"We won this title as a group. I think everyone was taking care of each other, which was the most important thing for me. I think I've been a good leader (offered a cheeky smile), but I think the journey doesn't end here.

“You need to keep getting better in all the departments. Whether you're fielding or batting, there are always some mistakes. So we just need to rectify that and get better day by day," Kishan said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

The Duleep Trophy win is Kishan’s second title as captain after winning the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Jharkhand in the 2025/26 season. Reflecting on his approach and mindset during his time away from the national team, the wicketkeeper-batter highlighted how the period helped him mature both as a cricketer and as a captain.

"I think it was more about just being more calm after the break, being more into the game, knowing what's important, how aware you are towards the game and how you are reading the situation. You need to take care of each other, try and help each and every ball, so they don't get into that zone where I was.

“So I was just trying to help everyone and it's been a good transformation for me as well. I've been more calm, more aware of situations and more hunger is there. You want to perform for your team. You need to make your team win, and that is something which changed in me. Hundred percent, that is going to be there (on being that cheeky guy) till I turn ninety," he added.

--IANS

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