September 10, 2026 5:12 PM हिंदी

Aneet Padda plays the victim who refuses to back down in 'Hunkkaar: The Roar'

Aneet Padda plays the victim who refuses to back down in 'Hunkkaar: The Roar'

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) JioHotstar unveiled the trailer of 'Hunkkaar: The Roar' on Thursday.

The preview introduces us to Meenu, a new-generation girl who breaks the mold of how society expects a victim to behave. Her choices challenge and force one to question their own assumptions.

Directed by Karan D Kapadia, along with Nitya Mehra and Heeraz Marfatia, and created by Karan D Kapadia and Nitya Mehra, 'Hunkkaar: The Roar' has been backed by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in collaboration with Purple Pebble Pictures, A Mangata Films Production.

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas is on board the project as the Executive Producer.

Talking about 'Hunkkaar: The Roar', PeeCee said, “As a producer, I’ve always wanted to stand behind stories that have something to say, and Hunkkaar: The Roar is very much that. I also really believe in Nitya and Karan as filmmakers. A big part of what my production company, Purple Pebble Pictures stands for is backing filmmakers with a distinct point of view and a bold vision and giving them the space to tell the stories they want to tell."

"I’m incredibly proud of what this entire cast and crew has created, and It’s been a privilege to be a small part of this journey. I am very proud to present Hunkkaar: The Roar with JioHotstar, Birla Studios, Applause and Ashi. I hope the story stays with audiences the way it stayed with me," she went on to add.

Aneet Padda further shed light on playing Meenu. The 'Saiyaara' actress shared, “Meenu isn’t defined by what happened to her, but by what she chooses after. She’s young, complicated, and not always easy to understand; that’s what makes her real. Her one constant? A refusal to be silenced. I hope audiences see her vulnerability and the defiance at the heart of her journey."

Featuring Fatima Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Arjun Mathur, Raghubir Yadav and Ram Kapoor in key roles, 'Hunkkaar: The Roar' is expected to premiere on JioHotstar on September 25.

--IANS

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