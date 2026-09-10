India’s early entry into 6G leadership coalition to help it set standards for next‑gen networks

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) India joining the US and 24 other countries to shape standards and security for next‑generation 6G networks will place New Delhi at the table where rules, spectrum policy and trust frameworks for the 2030s will be written, a new report has said.

The report from India Narrative said that "India is moving from being a large consumer of mobile technology to a co-author of the rules, architectures and trust frameworks" that will define the next decade.

The decision, announced after Union Minister of State Jitin Prasada met US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on the sidelines of the G20 Innovation Ministerial, will help Indian researchers, operators, chip designers and startups influence spectrum thinking, security baselines and interoperability rather than retrofit later.

Early participation of India is important because wireless communication is an area where countries that help write the standards typically capture a larger share of patents and equipment markets.

India has joined the Call to Action for 6G Leadership and Security, a framework covering network security, interoperability, resilience and trusted AI.

The publication found the language from Washington "unusually clear," as it highlighted the goal to ensure that 6G reflects “shared security interests,” along with strengthening competitiveness and driving innovation.

As formal 6G technical work is expected to accelerate from 2027 and India’s 'Bharat 6G Alliance' targets deployment by 2030, the timing of this coalition is also critical, the report added.

6G will transmit far more than voice and video, acting as foundation for industrial control systems, autonomous logistics, defence-adjacent sensing, and the AI workloads that already run on Indian data centres.

“Aligning with partners who treat trusted vendors, supply-chain integrity and AI-in-the-loop as first-order design questions is a form of strategic hygiene,” the report noted.

Prasada, in the meeting with Lutnick, pressed for greater US participation in India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, a stronger AI technology partnership, and a practical mechanism for AI safeguards.

India’s scale in digital public infrastructure, its growing fab and design ambitions, and its software talent ensures it can bring capability to the table, not just a large market that can absorb products.

—IANS

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