Resilient economy: Total brand value of top 100 Indian firms hits $236.5 billion

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) Showcasing resilient economy amid robust policies, the collective brand value of the top 100 Indian companies reached $236.5 billion in 2025 to date, according to a new report.

The ‘Brand Finance India 100 2025’ ranking results remain stable, reflecting a year of steady gains for major Indian brands across sectors.

Tata Group has once again secured its position as India’s most valuable brand ranked by becoming the first Indian brand to cross the $30 billion threshold. Its brand value is up 10 per cent to $31.6 billion.

As the second most valuable Indian brand, Infosys (brand value up 15 per cent to $16.3 billion) continues to lead in the IT Services sector.

HDFC Group (brand value up 37 per cent to $14.2 billion) is third in the rankings. It has cemented its role as a financial services titan, post-merger with HDFC Ltd.

At the fourth place, LIC (brand value up 35 per cent to $13.6 billion) also demonstrated commendable growth, followed by HCLTech (brand value up 17 per cent to $8.9 billion), at the eighth position, up one rank from 2024.

“Larsen & Toubro Group (brand value up 3 per cent to $7.4 billion) held firm with increased thrust on high-tech manufacturing along with diversification into renewables and semiconductors as the ninth most valuable Indian brand ranked,” the report mentioned.

Rounding off the top 10, Mahindra Group (brand value up 9 per cent to $7.2 billion) sustained strong momentum with tech and engineering innovation.

Adani Group emerged as the fastest-growing Indian brand ranked this year, with its brand value up by 82 per cent. The group’s growth is attributed to aggressive and integrated infrastructure focus, surge in green energy ambitions, and increased brand equity across key stakeholders, said the report.

India’s sustainability leadership also gains recognition. Tata Group holds the highest Sustainability Perceptions Value (SPV) among Indian brands ranked, standing at $4.3 billion while Infosys has the highest positive sustainability gap value at $115 million.

--IANS

na/