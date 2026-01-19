70 J&K youth visit Delhi Assembly for lessons in legislative history

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Reinforcing the spirit of national integration and youth engagement, 70 youth from Jammu and Kashmir visited the Delhi Assembly on Monday, an official said.

The youth from the districts of Anantnag, Kupwara, Baramulla, Budgam, Srinagar and Pulwama visited the historic legislature under the Kashmiri Youth Exchange Programme (KYEP), organised as part of the 'Mera Yuva Bharat' initiative of the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

During the visit, officials of the Assembly Secretariat told the youth that under the leadership of Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, the Legislature has become India's first fully solar-powered Legislative Assembly.

The youth were told that House proceedings are conducted through a fully digitalised system integrated with the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

The youth were also apprised of Speaker Gupta's vision to transform the Delhi Assembly into a cultural and heritage site of national significance.

"For many members of the delegation, this marked their first visit to the national capital, making the experience both meaningful and memorable," a statement issued by the Delhi Assembly Secretariat said.

During the visit, the youth were familiarised with how the proceedings of the House are conducted, including legislative debates, question hour, and the role of elected representatives in democratic governance.

They were also introduced to the historical and architectural significance of the Vidhan Sabha building, which once served as the seat of British India, housing the Central Legislative Council (today's Parliament of India), and a temporary Central Secretariat, following the transfer of the national capital from Kolkata to Delhi in December 1911.

"The participants learned about the contribution of eminent leaders such as Vithalbhai Patel in strengthening parliamentary traditions, and actively interacted with officers of the Assembly Secretariat, raising questions on legislative functioning, public administration, and democratic practices," the statement said.

"The visit provided the youth with valuable insights into India's constitutional legacy, democratic institutions, and governance framework," it added.

--IANS

rch/khz