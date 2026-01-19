Tears turn to joy as Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai meets PM Awas Yojana beneficiary’s family

Surajpur (Chhattisgarh), Jan 19 (IANS) There was an emotional and inspiring moment at Surajpur when Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai visited the home of a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The visit took place during the Chief Minister’s two-day tour of the district. The impact of the government’s housing schemes at the grassroots level was clearly visible there.

CM Sai visited the newly constructed house of Kalicharan, a resident of Manpur village, who built his permanent home with financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Impressed by the quality and design of the house, CM Sai praised Kalicharan and said it was heartening to see how beneficiaries are combining government support with their own efforts to build dignified homes.

During the visit, the Chief Minister interacted warmly with Kalicharan’s family. A touching moment was witnessed when Kalicharan’s young daughter, who had initially missed meeting the Chief Minister, became emotional and started crying. When she finally met him, the atmosphere turned joyful.

CM Sai said such moments reflect the true success of government schemes. “Seeing our government’s dream turning into reality gives me immense satisfaction,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister shared key figures related to the housing scheme. He stated that out of 18 lakh houses approved under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the state, nearly 8 lakh families have already received completed houses and have performed their griha pravesh.

He also informed that surrendered Naxalites are being provided an additional Rs 15,000 for housing support, and under the PM Janman Yojana, 32,000 more houses are set to be constructed. “Our government is continuously working to ensure that every eligible family gets a permanent house,” CM Sai said.

Kalicharan and his family expressed deep gratitude to the Chief Minister and the government. Recalling their hardships, they said earlier their kutcha house with a tiled roof used to leak during the rains, causing severe problems. “Today, we are living peacefully in a pucca house. We are extremely thankful to the Chief Minister and the government,” they said.

--IANS

brt/uk