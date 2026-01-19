International funds see India as key destination with many opportunities: Devendra Fadnavis

January 19, 2026 10:57 PM हिंदी

Davos, Jan 19 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that international investors are increasingly looking at India as an important investment destination, offering vast opportunities across sectors.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit here, he said global funds are showing strong confidence in India’s growth story.

"Today, international funds are especially viewing India as a very important destination, and we have many opportunities," he mentioned.

"Investments are coming in from diverse sectors, and several discussions are currently underway with international companies and investors," Fadnavis stated.

He added that once these talks are finalised in Davos, they will be taken forward in India for implementation.

Highlighting Maharashtra’s strong track record, the Chief Minister said that in most Indian states, only about 35 per cent of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) turn into real projects.

"In Maharashtra, however, the conversion rate is much higher at around 55 to 60 per cent," he explained.

"I must tell you that the minister has given a statement on the floor of the Assembly about the progress," he stated.

He noted that MoUs signed at Davos have shown an even better performance, with more than 70 per cent moving towards execution.

He also referred to a statement made by the concerned minister on the floor of the Maharashtra Assembly about the progress of investment proposals, underlining the state government’s focus on accountability and delivery.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Pavilion was inaugurated at Davos by Fadnavis and Minister Uday Samant. The pavilion showcases the state’s strengths in industry, infrastructure, innovation, and investment opportunities.

Senior officials, global investors, and industry leaders attended the event.

The pavilion aims to attract international partnerships and bring more foreign investment into Maharashtra, further strengthening the state’s global presence.

