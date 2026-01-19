SAPTI plays key role in building 'self-reliant' Gujarat; 674 candidates graduate by Dec 2025

Gandhinagar, Jan 19 (IANS) In line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi" -- development alongside heritage -- the Gujarat government's Stone Artisan Park Training Institute (SAPTI) is giving a decisive push to skill development in the state's stone craft sector.

By preserving India's rich sculptural heritage while creating livelihood opportunities for youth, SAPTI has emerged as a cornerstone of Gujarat's self-reliance drive.

As of December 2025, a total of 674 candidates have graduated from the institute.

Established by the Industries and Mines Department of the Gujarat government, in collaboration with the Office of the Commissioner of Geology and Mining at Gandhinagar, SAPTI is harnessing the state's vast potential in stone crafts and sculptural architecture.

Two Artisan Parks operate under SAPTI -- one at Ambaji in Banaskantha district and another at Dhrangadhra in Surendranagar district.

The Ambaji centre focuses on marble sculpture, while the Dhrangadhra centre specialises in sandstone carving.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, institutions like SAPTI are playing a vital role in linking cultural heritage with sustainable employment.

Between 2022 and 2025, SAPTI's two centres recorded 1,082 enrolments.

By December 26, 2025, 674 candidates had successfully completed their training -- 307 from the Ambaji centre and 367 from the Dhrangadhra centre.

These numbers underscore SAPTI's growing contribution to building a skilled workforce for Gujarat's stone craft and sculpture industry.

SAPTI's impact is best illustrated through success stories like that of Akshay Pilani from Chuli village in Dhrangadhra taluka of Surendranagar district.

After completing higher secondary education, Akshay initially aspired to join the police or the Army.

His career path changed when he learned about opportunities in stone handicrafts and design through SAPTI-Dhrangadhra. Enrolling in the Stone Craft and Design course proved transformative for him.

Through structured practical training and expert mentorship, Akshay mastered stone carving, painting, product design, and the use of modern machinery alongside traditional carving techniques.

Beyond training, he gained hands-on industry exposure and financial support.

Hailing from a farming family, Akshay has today established himself as a skilled artisan.

He has successfully completed two major stone carving projects in Chandigarh and now earns around Rs 40,000 per month -- an achievement that has inspired many other young people to explore careers in sculpture and stone craft.

Preserving a centuries-old legacy, SAPTI's core mission is to strengthen and preserve India's sculptural traditions by promoting skill development, education, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Alongside generating employment, the institute plays a crucial role in passing on Gujarat's centuries-old stone art and architectural heritage to the next generation.

By blending traditional techniques with modern tools and global design sensibilities, SAPTI is revitalising the legacy of stone sculpture and aligning it with contemporary markets -- ensuring that heritage and livelihood grow hand in hand.

--IANS

janvi/khz