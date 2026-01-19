Nidhi Dutta shares why Tabu has not been cast in ‘Border 2’ despite Sunny Deol’s return to the fold

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Producer Nidhi Dutta, the daughter of J. P. Dutta, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming production ‘Border 2’, has shared why actress Tabu was not cast in the film’s 2nd part.

Nidhi spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and said that since ‘Border 2’ caters to a different battle from the 1971 war between India and Pakistan, and not the battle of Longewala, only a few actors from the first part make an appearance in the film.

She told IANS, “Sunny Deol is not playing Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri in the film. You must have understood in all the assets from the film that Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri, who he played in the first film, is a different character. So obviously, the wife will also be different”.

She also shared that the film was entrusted to them as a moral responsibility by the late CDS General Bipin Rawat.

She said, “This is a responsibility, not an idea. Our late Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat had called me and my father to Delhi a few years ago to meet. And during that time, he had given us stories of 22 such heroes, of which 3 and 4 are in this film. And he had said that these are some stories of our martyrs, of our soldiers, which have to be conveyed to the people. And he had entrusted that responsibility to me and my father. After that, of course, unfortunately, we lost him in a helicopter crash. And so I would say that this film is not just a dream of mine and my father. I think this is also the dream of late General Bipin Rawat ji. And a year and a half after his passing, when I was thinking about what we should do in the next JP films, what should we do in my father's company, at that time, out of those 22 stories, there were a few stories that are now behind me, which I added together and wrote a script for 4 of them. And that's it. Border 2 is in front of you.

