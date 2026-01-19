January 19, 2026 10:58 PM हिंदी

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train witnessing steady progress: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project is witnessing steady progress with the installation of Overhead Electrification (OHE) masts advancing along the corridor.

According to the minister, the development marks an important step towards enabling electric traction for India’s first high-speed rail system and reflects consistent on-ground execution under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

In doing so, it strengthens domestic manufacturing capabilities while adopting globally proven high-speed rail technology, he added.

Vaishnaw further stated that the installation of OHE masts is underway across key sections of the alignment, including viaduct stretches, to support safe, smooth and efficient high-speed train operations.

These masts form a critical part of the traction infrastructure required for reliable power supply to bullet trains running on the corridor.

The OHE masts are being installed on elevated viaducts at significant heights above ground level. In total, more than 20,000 masts, ranging from 9.5 to 14.5 metres, will be installed along the corridor.

The masts will support the complete 2×25 kV overhead traction power system, including overhead wires, earthing arrangements, fittings, and other accessories required for bullet train operations.

To ensure uninterrupted traction power, a network of Traction Substations (TSS) and Distribution Substations (DSS) is being developed along the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor.

Once completed, the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train will make travel between the two cities faster and more convenient, while improving connectivity across the corridor.

According to the minister, the project is expected to benefit passengers, local economies, and Indian industry through job creation and strengthened manufacturing.

It also marks an important step towards the adoption of advanced rail technology and the development of world-class rail infrastructure in the country.

—IANS

na/

